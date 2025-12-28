Watch Live

PASSENGERS INJURED Ryanair Flight Forced to Turn Back After Turbulence Horror

  Updated: 20:51
  28 December 2025
Ryanair Flight Forced to Turn Back After Turbulence Horror

A Ryanair Boeing 737-8 MAX, flight FR-1121 from Birmingham to Tenerife, was cruising at 37,000 feet near Brest, France, when chaos hit.

Sudden Turbulence Sparks Rapid Descent

Passengers were mid-cabin service when the plane hit severe turbulence. The crew quickly decided to abort the trip and return to Birmingham. What started as a normal descent soon plunged into a rapid drop below 29,000 feet before stabilising at just 10,000 feet.

The jet touched down safely on runway 15 about 50 minutes later. Emergency teams were on the scene immediately.

Passengers Injured as Plane Drops 45 Degrees

“The pilot said we ran into another airplane’s turbulence about seven miles ahead,”

Some passengers reported spotting a fighter jet flying the opposite way right before the plane suddenly twisted 45 degrees and dropped. The violent movements threw people from their seats, causing multiple injuries. One woman was struck by a serving trolley and required medical attention.

Second Attempt to Reach Tenerife Underway

Despite the scare,  one shared, “We’re just boarding a new plane for a second go at making it to Tenerife!! Wish us luck!!”

The dramatic incident highlights the dangers of unexpected turbulence—even at cruising altitude—and Ryanair’s swift action to prioritise passenger safety.

