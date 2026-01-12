Teen Stabbed to Death in Feltham

A deadly stabbing rocked Feltham on Monday evening, police have confirmed.

Tragic Scene on Victoria Road

At around 5pm on 12 January, officers rushed to Victoria Road after reports of a stabbing. London Ambulance and Air Ambulance crews attended the scene, treating an 18-year-old victim.

Despite frantic efforts, the young man was pronounced dead in hospital. His grieving family have been informed and are receiving specialist support.

Investigation Underway, No Arrests Yet

The Met said: “At this early stage no arrests have been made. A crime scene is in place and officers remain in the area while they carry out further enquiries.”

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward. Call 101 with reference CAD5431/12Jan or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.