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FAILED ESCAPE Domestic abuser jailed after jumping from window in failed bid to escape police

Domestic abuser jailed after jumping from window in failed bid to escape police

A violent domestic abuser who climbed out of a bedroom window in an attempt to evade police has been jailed for more than three years.

Benjamin Knowles was arrested after Kent Police received an emergency call from a distressed woman at around 6.15pm on January 10, 2026.

During the call, the woman could be heard crying and screaming for help before the line suddenly disconnected.

Officers were immediately sent to a flat in Canterbury and arrived within minutes.

Police forced their way into the property and found the victim suffering injuries which required medical attention.

At the same time, Knowles was attempting to escape by climbing out of a rear bedroom window.

Officers pursued him through the window and he was arrested a short time later in an alleyway close to the property.

The victim subsequently told police she had been subjected to repeated violence over several days.

She reported being punched, slapped and kicked and strangled on multiple occasions, including one attack in which she lost consciousness.

Knowles was charged the following day with three offences, including non-fatal strangulation and actual bodily harm.

He denied the charges, but following a five-day trial a jury found him guilty.

Knowles, of Canterbury Road, Herne Bay, appeared at Canterbury Crown Court on Thursday, August 20, where he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

The court also imposed a restraining order to protect the victim.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Chris Harvey said: “Knowles is a violent offender who subjected his victim to persistent harassment and abuse, repeatedly breaching court orders and bail conditions to do so. I am pleased that the judge has handed down this sentence today, which reflects the seriousness of his offences.

“We will always push for the harshest possible outcome at court, and we are committed to ensuring people like Knowles are held accountable for their actions.”

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