Football hooligan jailed after fleeing UK following violent attacks on police during Middlesbrough riots

A football hooligan who fled the country after taking a leading role in violent attacks on police during the 2024 Middlesbrough riots has been jailed.

Jamie Latham, 38, from Stockton, was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison after being captured on multiple recordings confronting officers during widespread disorder on August 4, 2024.

Latham left the UK the following day and remained abroad before eventually being arrested as he stepped off a flight at Newcastle Airport.

Teesside Crown Court heard that around 1,000 people had gathered during disorder in Middlesbrough, which formed part of the nationwide unrest that followed the killings of three young girls in Southport.

What had been promoted online as a peaceful protest descended into hours of violence.

Police came under attack from missiles, bins were set alight and vehicles and buildings were damaged as officers attempted to control crowds across the town.

‘Leading role’ in attacks on police

Latham was captured with his hood up and his face partially covered during confrontations on Borough Road.

The court heard he encouraged others to charge police lines, punched an officer in the face, kicked police shields and pushed against officers.

During the wider disorder, one police officer was knocked to the ground before being kicked and stamped on by a group of rioters. Fellow officers managed to pull him to safety.

Latham flew out of Britain the day after the violence.

The court heard that the policing operation cost approximately £630,000, while 14 police vehicles were written off and a number of public buildings required repairs.

Previous football disorder offences

Latham had 11 previous offences, including a history of football-related disorder.

His previous behaviour included abusing and goading rival supporters and involvement in confrontations. He had also previously assaulted an emergency worker and breached a football banning order.

Latham claimed he initially travelled to Dubai for work before later spending time in Alicante, and said he returned after discovering police wanted to speak to him.

But Judge Richard Bennett rejected his explanation and concluded that Latham had deliberately sought to avoid justice.

“They had not forgotten you,” the judge told him. “Now you will face the consequences of your behaviour.”

The judge described Latham as having played a “leading role” in the “ugly and violent disorder” and identified him as one of its main agitators.

Latham was sentenced to two years and nine months’ imprisonment.

He will serve no more than 40% of the custodial term before being released on licence, subject to the applicable release arrangements.