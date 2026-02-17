Watch Live
FAKE DELIVERY Gang Uses SMS Blasters to Flood London with Fake Delivery Texts

A gang has been caught deploying SMS blaster devices to bombard Londoners with thousands of...

Published: 10:41 am February 17, 2026
Updated: 10:41 am February 17, 2026

A gang has been caught deploying SMS blaster devices to bombard Londoners with thousands of fraudulent text messages. These scams imitate trusted firms like banks, retailers, and mobile providers, tricking victims into clicking malicious links or handing over sensitive data.

Expert Tips: How to Dodge These Sneaky Scams

UK Finance experts back the Take Five to Stop Fraud campaign, urging people to:

  1. Pause and think before handing over cash or info—it could save you from a scam.
  2. Question if the request could be fake. Say no or ignore suspicious messages; scammers love to rush or panic you.
  3. Avoid clicking links or attachments from unexpected texts or emails, even if they seem legit.
  4. Get a trusted second opinion on suspicious messages.
  5. Beware of offers that seem too good to be true.

Android users are advised to disable 2G to block attacks, while iPhone owners can use message filters for unknown senders.

Police Sound Alarm on Rising SMS Scams

“Criminals sending thousands of scam texts from trusted-sounding sources are getting craftier,” warned Paul Curtis, Detective Chief Inspector of the Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit.

“These texts look genuine but aim to steal your info. If a message pops up unexpectedly, don’t click links or share one-time codes. Scammers rely on urgency—pause before acting.”

“If suspicious, report texts to 7726 free of charge. Victims should alert banks and police at Action Fraud. Every report helps smash these criminal networks.”

Stay Safe: Report & Protect Yourself

  • Never respond to unknown texts asking for personal details or financial info.
  • Use phone settings to block or filter spam messages.
  • Report suspicious texts immediately to 7726 and notify your bank.
  • Follow official advice from Take Five to Stop Fraud for added protection.

Stay alert, London—these scammers work hard to catch you out, but a moment’s caution can save you a fortune.

