Durrell Lemonius, 34, from Balfour Road, Oxford, has been slapped with a six-year prison sentence after admitting to dealing crack cocaine. His drug game came to a crashing halt thanks to a sharp police sting.

Drug Deal Busted in the Act

On 7 January 2026, Thames Valley Police swooped on a suspected crack cocaine handover behind Balfour Road. Caught red-handed, Lemonius was nabbed mid-exchange with a buyer.

The buyer was stopped and found with two wraps of suspected class A drugs.

A raid on Lemonius’s home uncovered drug paraphernalia, weighing scales, cash, a mobile phone, and more class A substances.

Lemonius was arrested and charged the very next day.

Judge Slams Six Years at Oxford Crown Court

Facing the music on 12 February 2026, Lemonius pleaded guilty at Oxford Crown Court. The judge didn’t hold back – six years behind bars was the sentence handed down immediately.

All seized drugs will be destroyed under a forfeiture order, crushing any chance Lemonius had of carrying on.

Police Crackdown: No Nonsense on Drug Dealers

“Our team will continue to proactively target and prosecute offenders who seek to deal drugs in our communities,” vowed PC Rasa Martisiute from the Reading Proactive Team.

“We’ll be visible and covert, hunting down those involved in drug supply. Lemonius’s prison term shows we take this very seriously.”

Public Urged to Snitch on Drug Crime

Thames Valley Police call on locals to help fight drug crime. If you know anything about drug dealing in Reading or Oxford, don’t stay silent.

Report anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or contact Thames Valley Police online or by ringing 101.