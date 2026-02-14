Watch Live
TRIO CHARGED Teen Charged with Murder After Fatal Feltham Stabbing

  Three 16-year-old boys from Hounslow have been charged following a deadly stabbing in Feltham....

Published: 2:48 pm February 14, 2026
Updated: 2:48 pm February 14, 2026
Three 16-year-old boys from Hounslow have been charged following a deadly stabbing in Feltham. One has been charged with murder, while the other two face conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

Fatal Stabbing Shocks Feltham Community

Police were called to Victoria Road, Feltham, around 5pm on Monday, 12 January after reports of a stabbing. Officers, alongside London Ambulance and Air Ambulance crews, found 18-year-old Maliki Sharma with multiple stab wounds. Despite rushed efforts, Maliki was pronounced dead at the hospital.

He was a local known and loved by many, and his family continue to receive support from specialist officers.

Teen Trio Charged and Remanded

  • One 16-year-old boy charged with murder appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on 14 February and has been remanded in custody. He will next appear at the Old Bailey on 17 February.
  • The other two 16-year-olds face conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm charges. They appeared at Wimbledon and Uxbridge Magistrates’ Courts respectively and were remanded to youth detention. They too are due at the Old Bailey on 17 February.

Further Charges in Ongoing Investigation

In related news, 19-year-old Rhys Huskinson from Feltham was initially charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon. These charges were updated to attempted grievous bodily harm on 12 February. He remains in custody and will appear at Isleworth Crown Court on 11 March.

Police Respond to Community Concern

Detective Chief Inspector Allam Bhangoo said: “My thoughts remain with Maliki’s friends and family during this unimaginably difficult time. We understand this has been distressing for the local community. Residents can expect to see an increased police presence over the coming days.”

The investigation continues as police work to bring justice for Maliki Sharma.

