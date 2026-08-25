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PIMPS JAILED Two men jailed for running brothels and controlling prostitution for financial gain

Two men jailed for running brothels and controlling prostitution for financial gain

Two men have been jailed after admitting to controlling prostitution for gain following a police investigation into brothels operating in Northamptonshire.

Yong Wang, 52, of Bective Road, Northampton, and Chang Xian Wu, 42, of Charminster Road, Bournemouth, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, August 21.

Both men had pleaded guilty to controlling prostitution for gain.

Wang was sentenced to 17 months in prison, while Wu was handed an 18-month jail term.

The convictions followed an investigation by Northamptonshire Police into the operation of brothels across the county.

Detective Inspector Carrie Powers, from the force’s Serious and Organised Crime Team, said the exploitation of vulnerable people for profit would not be tolerated.

She said: “The exploitation of vulnerable people for financial gain will not be tolerated in Northamptonshire.

“Wang and Wu have played a significant role in facilitating and profiting from prostitution, putting their own financial interests above the welfare of those involved.

“I welcome the sentences handed down by the court and hope this outcome sends a clear message that we will continue to pursue those involved in this type of criminality and bring them before the courts.”

Police are encouraging anyone with concerns about exploitation or suspicious activity linked to organised crime to report it to Northamptonshire Police by calling 101.

In an emergency, call 999.

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