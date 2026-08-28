CCTV appeal after woman raped in Covent Garden doorway

Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they urgently want to identify after a woman in her 20s was raped in Covent Garden.

The woman was walking through the busy West End streets around Shaftesbury Avenue, Cambridge Circus and Drury Lane during the early hours of Saturday, August 22, when she was approached by a man she did not know.

At around 5.20am, police say the man dragged the woman into a doorway in Macklin Street, where she was raped.

The woman managed to escape and reported the attack to police shortly afterwards.

She is continuing to receive support from specialist officers and dedicated services.

Detectives release CCTV

Metropolitan Police detectives immediately began enquiries and obtained CCTV footage showing a man they want to trace in the vicinity of Lisle Street and Drury Lane.

He is described as white, aged between 25 and 35, with short dark hair.

At the time he was wearing a grey hoodie underneath a dark gilet, casual trousers and trainers and was carrying a backpack.

Police said the area was particularly busy and are appealing to anyone who was in Covent Garden between 4.30am and 6am on Saturday, August 22, to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Ridley, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim who continues to demonstrate tremendous courage.

“No woman or girl should feel unsafe on the streets of London, and we remain steadfast in our pursuit of those who commit these terrible offences.”

DCI Ridley said officers were confident there were witnesses and that somebody would recognise the man captured on CCTV.

Increased police patrols are also being carried out in the area while detectives continue their investigation.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting CAD 5512/22AUG26.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.