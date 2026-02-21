A horror smash on the B2204 in Catsfield, East Sussex, has left one person dead and two others fighting for their lives.

Tragic Collision on Friday Night

Just after 11pm on Friday, a grey Seat Leon careered off the eastbound carriageway. The driver died on the spot. Two passengers were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Skoda Driver Arrested Over Crash

A Skoda Fabia was caught up in the crash too. Its driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and later re-arrested for causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Fortunately, no one in the Skoda was hurt.

Police Call for Witnesses

Detective Sergeant Suzy Marten said: “We are investigating the circumstances of the collision and appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward. We also want to hear from anyone who saw the vehicles being driven eastbound before the crash.”

The B2204 was shut overnight for forensic checks but has since reopened. Anyone with information should contact the police quoting Operation Barbican.