KILLER SMOKE Hero Cop Battles Smoke to Save Suspect in Lanarkshire Flat

  Smoke Chokes Flat as Officer Dashes In Constable Kevin McGhee sprang into action after...

Published: 12:04 pm February 23, 2026
Updated: 12:04 pm February 23, 2026

 

Smoke Chokes Flat as Officer Dashes In

Constable Kevin McGhee sprang into action after a frantic call to a top-floor flat in Lanarkshire. A man suspected of stabbing his partner refused to come out, while thick black smoke poured from the building. With the stairwell filling fast and visibility near zero, McGhee smashed through the door, risking it all to locate the suspect.

Daring Rescue in Life-Threatening Conditions

Despite searing heat and choking smoke, McGhee grabbed the suspect and dragged him to safety. But his job wasn’t done. The fearless officer plunged back inside to check for anyone else trapped, fighting the deadly environment without hesitation.

Bravery Honoured at Chief Constable’s Awards

McGhee’s gutsy actions have earned him a nod at the upcoming Chief Constable’s Bravery Awards. Ever modest, he praised his fellow officers and partners from the Scottish Fire and Rescue and Scottish Ambulance Service.

“We face tough situations every day,” McGhee said. “Saving lives is the heart of our duty.”

Police Horse Cathcart: A Lifetime of Loyal Service

The ceremony will also salute Police horse Cathcart with the Animal Lifetime Achievement Award. After 13 years on the beat, Cathcart has been a calming force at big events like the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, Scottish Cup finals, COP26, and presidential visits. Known for expert crowd control and unwavering calm, Cathcart has safely guided thousands and supported officers through thick and thin.

Two heroes, very different, but the same message: courage in policing wears many hats.

