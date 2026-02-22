The Met has launched a murder investigation after a man in his 40s was fatally stabbed in the heart of Wimbledon.

Deadly Stabbing Rocks Wimbledon at Midnight

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, 22 February, police, the London Ambulance Service, and London’s Air Ambulance rushed to The Broadway in Wimbledon following reports of a stabbing.





Paramedics found the man with serious stab wounds and tried to save him at the scene. Tragically, he died soon after their arrival. His family have been informed and is receiving specialist support.

Man in 30s Arrested – Police Treat Incident as Isolated

Later that night, officers arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder. He is currently in police custody. Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the probe and are not looking for anyone else at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Pleads for Witnesses

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family. This is a shocking act of violence in the heart of a busy town, and we understand the impact this will have on the local community,” said Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley. “While we have made an arrest, we still need anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to come forward. No detail is too small.”

Got Info? Here’s How to Help