Third Man Arrested Over Shocking Deaths at Bridlington Holiday Park

Humberside Police have made a third arrest in the chilling case of two teenagers found...

Published: 6:03 pm February 21, 2026
Updated: 11:05 pm February 21, 2026

Humberside Police have made a third arrest in the chilling case of two teenagers found dead at Little Eden Holiday Park, Bridlington. Cherish Bean and Ethan Slater were tragically discovered inside a rental property on Wednesday, 18 February 2026.

Investigation Intensifies as Man Held on Manslaughter Suspicion

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Robinson, leading the probe, said the investigation is “highly complex.” A 27-year-old man is now in custody on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

Two other men, aged 33 and 42, had already been arrested but were released on conditional bail as detectives dig deeper.

Police and Agencies Work Around the Clock

“Significant work continues,” said DCI Robinson. That includes specialist analyses and coordination with Humberside Fire & Rescue, the Health and Safety Executive, and East Riding Council.

The cordon at the holiday park remains intact as the investigation presses on.

Families Supported as Probe Continues

DCI Robinson offered “sincerest and heartfelt condolences” to the families of Cherish and Ethan. “Specialist trained officers continue to provide support, and families are regularly updated.”

He also thanked the local community for their cooperation amid ongoing enquiries.

