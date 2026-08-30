Two more charged with murder after 17-year-old stabbed at Brent Civic Centre

Two more people have been charged with murder as detectives continue their investigation into the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old David Wynter in Wembley.

Police were called to Brent Civic Centre on Engineers Way at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, 25 August, following reports of a stabbing.

Officers and London Ambulance Service paramedics found David suffering from stab wounds.

Despite efforts to save him, the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. His family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

On Friday, 28 August, police arrested an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Jahquarn St Hillaire, 18, of Preston Road, Wembley, and the 17-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, were charged on Saturday with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Both have been remanded to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 31 August.

Third man charged with assisting an offender

A 20-year-old man was also arrested on Friday on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Diego Farquharson, 20, of Birchen Grove, NW9, has since been charged with assisting an offender.

He remains in police custody and is also due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The latest charges come after a 15-year-old boy was charged with murder on Thursday, 27 August.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday, 24 September.

Police appeal for footage

Detective Chief Inspector Aytac Necati, who is leading the investigation, said:

“We are continuing to investigate David’s tragic death. “I am aware that a number of individuals were in the area at the time of this incident. They may have video footage or information that could assist our investigation. “While I would urge people not to share video footage of this incident online, we are aware that some clips may already be circulating on social media.”

DCI Necati urged anyone who sees footage of the incident or has information which could assist detectives to contact police.

Superintendent Chris Clarke said his thoughts remained with David’s family and friends and acknowledged the concern the killing had caused within the community.

Police have increased reassurance patrols in the area, with the additional presence expected to continue over the coming days and weeks.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting CAD 4032/25AUG26.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Court proceedings are now active. The defendants are entitled to a fair trial and nothing should be published which could prejudice those proceedings.