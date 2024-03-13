A vehicle blaze last night at London Gatwick Airport’s North Terminal long-stay car park was quickly managed and extinguished, averting potential harm and ensuring the car park’s continued operation. On March 12, 2024, emergency services were mobilised to tackle the fire, which prompted a social media user to describe the scene as a “Massive vehicle fire at Gatwick North terminal Parking – spreading.”

Gatwick Airport and West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (WSFRS) teams collaborated effectively to extinguish the blaze, resulting in no reported injuries.

In a statement to Sussex News, a London Gatwick spokesperson acknowledged the incident, “Fire services from Gatwick and West Sussex dealt with a vehicle fire in the North Terminal long stay car park overnight. The fire was extinguished, and there were no injuries. The car park is still open for passengers. This is not being treated as suspicious. We are grateful to the fire services for responding quickly and containing the incident.”

This event echoes a previous car fire at Luton Airport’s Terminal Car Park 2 on October 10, 2023, which was escalated to a major incident. Over 100 firefighters were mobilized to control the blaze that affected several floors and led to a partial collapse of the structure. The fire, believed to have originated from a diesel car due to an electrical fault or a leaking fuel line, impacted approximately 1200 vehicles.