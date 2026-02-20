Watch Live
GRID LOCK A406 North Circular Chaos: Car Blaze Blocks Westbound Traffic

  A car fire has brought chaos to the A406 North Circular this morning, shutting...

Published: 8:58 am February 20, 2026
Updated: 8:58 am February 20, 2026
Range Rover Bursts Into Flames On A406 North Circular In Barking

 

A car fire has brought chaos to the A406 North Circular this morning, shutting down the westbound carriageway from Chingford Road to Hall Lane. Expect major delays with traffic gridlocked in the area.

Fire Slam Hits Tottenham and Walthamstow

  • The blaze sparked on the North Circular near the Crooked Billet interchange.
  • Westbound lanes remain closed, causing tailbacks stretching to the M11.
  • Bus routes 34 and SL1 have been diverted to avoid the fire zone.

Traffic Madness – Roads Reopening but Jams Persist

By 8:02 am, all lanes reopened, but queues lingered as rush hour traffic struggled to cope. Onlookers slowing down to catch a glimpse have added to the jams on the eastbound side.

 

