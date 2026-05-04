Disturbing video footage shows Rexhep Ademi, an elderly Albanian man, brutally beaten unconscious on his own land by two younger men involved in illegal excavation and construction activities. The attack took place recently on Mr Ademi’s property in Albania, but shockingly, local police arrested Mr Ademi rather than his attackers.

Brutal Assault Caught On Camera

The footage clearly shows Mr Ademi being struck repeatedly until he loses consciousness, with a Hitachi excavator visible in the background, confirming the attack occurred where the land dispute is centred. A distressed female relative is heard pleading for the violence to stop.

Attackers Linked To Organised Crime

Sources told Britannia Daily the two assailants have ties to organised criminal groups in Albania known for illegally seizing private land for commercial development, including resorts. This has raised serious concerns about land theft practices in the region.

Victim Protested Corruption

Mr Ademi had previously protested outside SPAK, Albania’s anti-corruption prosecutorial body tasked with investigating high-level crime and abuses of power by officials. His activism highlights the ongoing struggles faced by citizens confronting corruption.

Rule Of Law Under Threat

The incident comes amid growing alarm over Albania’s justice system. By 2024, more than 60 top officials were under investigation or charged with corruption. Previous violent episodes linked to property disputes, such as the shooting of Judge Kalaja by a disgruntled landowner, underline tensions around land rights.