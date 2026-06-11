All Asylum Seekers Removed from Epping’s Bell Hotel Amid Protests

All asylum seekers lodged at The Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, have been moved out following last year’s anti-migrant protests triggered by the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl by Ethiopian resident Hadush Kebatu. Local authorities confirmed the relocation on 11 June 2026, leaving only security personnel at the site. The incident and its aftermath have kept the hotel in the spotlight amid ongoing tensions.

Assault Sparks Protests

Hadush Kebatu, who resided at The Bell Hotel, was convicted last September of five offences, including sexual assault against a teenage girl. The attack led to violent demonstrations outside the hotel, which became a flashpoint for anti-migrant protests within the community.

Asylum Seekers Relocated

Epping Forest District Council and local authorities announced the full evacuation of asylum seekers from the hotel. The move was prompted by safety concerns, with only security staff now remaining on site. The council stated it was not notified in advance by the Home Office about the decision.

Home Office Cites Safety

The Home Office said the emptying of the hotel was a precautionary measure due to fire safety worries. Officials would not elaborate on future plans for the site but confirmed the broader government effort to reduce asylum hotels and relocate migrants to basic accommodation, including former military sites.

Kebatus Release And Deportation

Less than a month after his conviction, Kebatu was mistakenly released from HMP Chelmsford. He was subsequently detained and deported to Ethiopia, closing the chapter on the convicted resident.

Government Migration Policy

A Home Office spokesman highlighted significant reductions in asylum seeker populations in hotels, stating: “The population of asylum seekers in hotels has fallen by 35 per cent in the last year and by 63 per cent from the peak under the previous government.” The department emphasises cracking down on incentives drawing illegal migrants to the UK.