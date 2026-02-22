A mother and her young daughter from Portsmouth have tragically died in a smash on the A3 just after the Hindhead Tunnel. The fatal crash happened during half term on Thursday morning, leaving the local community in shock.

Horror Crash on A3

The pair, a 43-year-old woman and a seven-year-old girl, were driving southbound in a red Ford Fiesta when the vehicle left the carriageway. Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 10am, but both were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

“We would like to thank motorists for their patience as the A3 southbound was closed for several hours before it could be reopened. We would like to speak to any witnesses and in particular anyone with relevant dash cam footage of the incident or the moments leading up to it,” a police spokesperson said. “If you have any information, please call 101 quoting reference 44260083669.”

Anyone with info is urged to head to Hampshire.police.uk or call police directly.