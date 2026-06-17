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MOB ATTACK American Saved Son From Choking But Faced Mob Lynching In Bogota

American Saved Son From Choking But Faced Mob Lynching In Bogota

A mob in Bogotá, Colombia, nearly lynched a 36-year-old American man from Texas, after neighbours mistakenly believed he was abusing his adopted 7-year-old son on a balcony. In reality, the man was performing the Heimlich manoeuvre to save the boy, who was choking on food. Colombian police intervened to protect him and launched an investigation into the incident.

Life-saving Mistaken For Abuse

Passersby spotted the man on the balcony with the child and misinterpreted his rescue attempt as child abuse. A crowd quickly gathered, putting the man at risk of a violent attack until officers from the Colombian National Police stepped in to shield him inside his apartment.

Children Placed In Protection

Police arrested the American and took his three children—aged 4, 7, and 15—into child protection services for safety and medical checks while the investigation unfolded.

President Confirms Misunderstanding

Colombian President Gustavo Petro confirmed the boy was choking after eating and that the father was trying to save his life. He emphasised the trauma caused to the children by the crowd’s reaction and called for full restoration of the man’s rights if the investigation upheld his innocence.

Context Of Child Protection Concerns

The public’s reaction reflects wider concerns about child trafficking and abuse in Colombia, explaining their quickness to suspect abuse. However, experts noted the balcony rescue was a tragic misunderstanding rather than criminal behaviour.

Police Acted Just In Time

The prompt response by Colombian police prevented a possible lynching in front of the man’s children, avoiding what could have been a terrifying and unjust outcome.

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