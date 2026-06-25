Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

LEGAL BACKFIRE Andrew Tate’s UK Rape Probe Reopened After Legal Team Request

Andrew Tate’s UK Rape Probe Reopened After Legal Team Request

Andrew Tate has inadvertently triggered a fresh UK criminal investigation into rape and sexual assault allegations from 2014-2015. Hertfordshire Police relaunched their inquiry after Tate’s legal team requested evidence from the original probe to use in a civil case where four women are suing him for assault and rape. The move raised concerns for Detective Superintendent Sally Phillips about the original 2019 investigation’s quality and completeness, prompting a full reinvestigation.

Police Concern Over Handling

Detective Superintendent Phillips expressed serious worries after reviewing the case files, leading Hertfordshire Police to reopen the criminal examination. Meanwhile, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an inquiry into potential gross misconduct by officers who initially closed the case.

Tate’s Own Legal Tangle

By seeking the original investigation documents to defend himself civilly, Tate may have unintentionally complicated his situation further, facing a renewed criminal probe alongside ongoing civil claims.

Multiple Ongoing Legal Battles

  • Romania: Andrew and Tristan Tate face trial for organised crime, human trafficking, and rape charges.
  • UK: The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised 10 criminal charges, including rape and controlling prostitution.
  • US: Federal investigations and civil lawsuits allege trafficking, assault, and defamation involving Tate.
  • High Court: Four British women pursue civil damages for alleged abuse from 2014 to 2015.

Public Reaction Attack

Tate supporters claim conspiracy theories around his political views, but the renewed investigation adds to a long list of legal challenges. The outcome of this historic case reopening remains to be seen as it unfolds alongside multiple active prosecutions and civil suits.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Police Appeal After Serious Collision on Hill Top Road Bradford

CRASH PROBE Police Appeal After Serious Collision on Hill Top Road Bradford

UK News
Family Shares Impact of Luke Thompson’s Fatal Attack in West Yorkshire

FAMILY HEARTBREAK Family Shares Impact of Luke Thompson’s Fatal Attack in West Yorkshire

UK News
Schoolgirl Shot With BB Gun at Uckfield Bus Station in Sussex

SHOOTING PROBE Schoolgirl Shot With BB Gun at Uckfield Bus Station in Sussex

UK News
Andrew Tate’s UK Rape Probe Reopened After Legal Team Request

LEGAL BACKFIRE Andrew Tate’s UK Rape Probe Reopened After Legal Team Request

UK News
Portsmouth RNLI Rescues Drifting Fishing Boat Near Langstone Harbour

RAPID DEPLOYMENT Portsmouth RNLI Rescues Drifting Fishing Boat Near Langstone Harbour

UK News
Lee Vernon Prison Attack Over Missing Biscuits in Kent Jail

PRISON ATTACK Lee Vernon Prison Attack Over Missing Biscuits in Kent Jail

UK News
Police Took 8 Minutes To Spot Fatal Stab on Henry Nowak in Hampshire

POLICE DELAY Police Took 8 Minutes To Spot Fatal Stab on Henry Nowak in Hampshire

UK News
Tributes Paid to Motorcyclist Killed in Birmingham Collision

MOTORCYCLE TRAGEDY Tributes Paid to Motorcyclist Killed in Birmingham Collision

UK News
Seven Convicted Over Northamptonshire and Leicestershire County Drug Lines

POLICE CRACKDOWN Seven Convicted Over Northamptonshire and Leicestershire County Drug Lines

UK News
Derby Man Jailed 13 Years for Firing Gun in Chaddesden Dispute

GUN SHOOTING Derby Man Jailed 13 Years for Firing Gun in Chaddesden Dispute

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Body Found Near Sticklepath in Taylor Charlton Disappearance Probe

TRAGIC END Body Found Near Sticklepath in Taylor Charlton Disappearance Probe

Breaking News, UK News
Body Found Near Sticklepath in Taylor Charlton Disappearance Probe

Body Found Near Sticklepath in Taylor Charlton Disappearance Probe

Breaking News, UK News
Brit TikToker Brooke George Faces Death Penalty in Dubai for Fatal Stabbing

DEATH TRIAL Brit TikToker Brooke George Faces Death Penalty in Dubai for Fatal Stabbing

UK News
Brit TikToker Brooke George Faces Death Penalty in Dubai for Fatal Stabbing

Brit TikToker Brooke George Faces Death Penalty in Dubai for Fatal Stabbing

UK News
Blackpool Toddlers Die After Hospital Missed Safeguarding Signs

SAFEGUARDING FAILURE Blackpool Toddlers Die After Hospital Missed Safeguarding Signs

UK News
Blackpool Toddlers Die After Hospital Missed Safeguarding Signs

Blackpool Toddlers Die After Hospital Missed Safeguarding Signs

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Gas Bottle Explosion Rocks Hailsham Caravan Site Fire Safety Warning

EXPLOSION REPORTED Gas Bottle Explosion Rocks Hailsham Caravan Site Fire Safety Warning

UK News
Gas Bottle Explosion Rocks Hailsham Caravan Site Fire Safety Warning

Gas Bottle Explosion Rocks Hailsham Caravan Site Fire Safety Warning

UK News
Driver Jailed for Fatal Coxheath Crash Killing Teenager at 82mph

FATAL CRASH Driver Jailed for Fatal Coxheath Crash Killing Teenager at 82mph

UK News
Driver Jailed for Fatal Coxheath Crash Killing Teenager at 82mph

Driver Jailed for Fatal Coxheath Crash Killing Teenager at 82mph

UK News
Tarek Miah Jailed 15 Years for Child Rape and Grooming in West Sussex

COURT JUSTICE Tarek Miah Jailed 15 Years for Child Rape and Grooming in West Sussex

UK News
Tarek Miah Jailed 15 Years for Child Rape and Grooming in West Sussex

Tarek Miah Jailed 15 Years for Child Rape and Grooming in West Sussex

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
UK Heatwave Ends Sunday with 15C Plunge After 40C Peak

HEAT PLUNGE UK Heatwave Ends Sunday with 15C Plunge After 40C Peak

UK News
UK Heatwave Ends Sunday with 15C Plunge After 40C Peak

UK Heatwave Ends Sunday with 15C Plunge After 40C Peak

UK News
Joseph O’Sullivan Dies In Bali Motorcycle Accident At 26

FAMILY APPEAL Joseph O’Sullivan Dies In Bali Motorcycle Accident At 26

UK News
Joseph O’Sullivan Dies In Bali Motorcycle Accident At 26

Joseph O’Sullivan Dies In Bali Motorcycle Accident At 26

UK News
Eight Bodies Found Decomposed at Nottingham NHS Mortuary Amid Freezer Shortage

MORTUAY SCANDAL Eight Bodies Found Decomposed at Nottingham NHS Mortuary Amid Freezer Shortage

Breaking News, UK News
Eight Bodies Found Decomposed at Nottingham NHS Mortuary Amid Freezer Shortage

Eight Bodies Found Decomposed at Nottingham NHS Mortuary Amid Freezer Shortage

Breaking News, UK News
Watch Live