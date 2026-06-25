Andrew Tate’s UK Rape Probe Reopened After Legal Team Request

Andrew Tate has inadvertently triggered a fresh UK criminal investigation into rape and sexual assault allegations from 2014-2015. Hertfordshire Police relaunched their inquiry after Tate’s legal team requested evidence from the original probe to use in a civil case where four women are suing him for assault and rape. The move raised concerns for Detective Superintendent Sally Phillips about the original 2019 investigation’s quality and completeness, prompting a full reinvestigation.

Police Concern Over Handling

Detective Superintendent Phillips expressed serious worries after reviewing the case files, leading Hertfordshire Police to reopen the criminal examination. Meanwhile, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an inquiry into potential gross misconduct by officers who initially closed the case.

Tate’s Own Legal Tangle

By seeking the original investigation documents to defend himself civilly, Tate may have unintentionally complicated his situation further, facing a renewed criminal probe alongside ongoing civil claims.

Multiple Ongoing Legal Battles

Romania: Andrew and Tristan Tate face trial for organised crime, human trafficking, and rape charges.

Andrew and Tristan Tate face trial for organised crime, human trafficking, and rape charges. UK: The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised 10 criminal charges, including rape and controlling prostitution.

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised 10 criminal charges, including rape and controlling prostitution. US: Federal investigations and civil lawsuits allege trafficking, assault, and defamation involving Tate.

Federal investigations and civil lawsuits allege trafficking, assault, and defamation involving Tate. High Court: Four British women pursue civil damages for alleged abuse from 2014 to 2015.

Public Reaction Attack

Tate supporters claim conspiracy theories around his political views, but the renewed investigation adds to a long list of legal challenges. The outcome of this historic case reopening remains to be seen as it unfolds alongside multiple active prosecutions and civil suits.