Police Appeal After Serious Collision on Hill Top Road Bradford

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision on Hill Top Road in Bradford on the evening of 24 June 2026. The incident involved a Vauxhall Corsa that struck a wall, leaving the 32-year-old female driver critically injured and hospitalised.

Urgent Witness Call

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are asking anyone who saw the vehicle before the collision, or witnessed the incident itself, to come forward. They are particularly interested in mobile phone and dash-cam footage that could help establish the circumstances.

Public Provided Aid

The force is also keen to identify members of the public who stopped at the scene and rendered medical assistance to the driver before emergency services arrived.

How To Help the Police

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 or use the live chat service at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat, quoting log number 2203 of 24 June.