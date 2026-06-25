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TRAGIC END Body Found Near Sticklepath in Taylor Charlton Disappearance Probe

Body Found Near Sticklepath in Taylor Charlton Disappearance Probe

  Police were called at 4.20pm on 24 June 2026 after suspected human remains were spotted in the River Taw near Sticklepath, Barnstaple. Emergency services recovered the remains, believed to be linked to the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of 15-year-old Taylor Charlton. Taylor’s family have been informed and are receiving specialist support as formal identification awaits.

Police Confirm Recovery

Emergency crews confirmed the body was recovered from the river yesterday afternoon. Officers remain on site today to continue inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the discovery and Taylor’s disappearance.

Family Support Underway

Taylor’s family have been notified of the recovery and are being supported by dedicated officers. Authorities have asked the public to respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.

Community Reaction Urged Calm

Police appealed to the local community to avoid speculation and wait for official updates as the investigation progresses. A police presence will continue around the river area to maintain public safety and aid inquiries.

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