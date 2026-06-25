Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

POLICE CRACKDOWN Seven Convicted Over Northamptonshire and Leicestershire County Drug Lines

Seven Convicted Over Northamptonshire and Leicestershire County Drug Lines

Seven members of a major organised crime group running multiple county lines across Northamptonshire and Leicestershire have been convicted following a lengthy police investigation. Operation Terrain, spanning more than two and a half years, uncovered seven county lines supplying Class A drugs, including crack cocaine and heroin.

Complex Two-Year Investigation

The probe identified county lines operating out of Dudley, Loughborough, and Leicester. Six lines supplied drugs into Northampton, while one operated in Loughborough. The network was led by Obi Oko and Zughame Nyaba, supported by runners, line holders, and drivers across the regions.

Linked Police Operations

Operation Terrain worked alongside Leicestershire Police’s Operation Hush, which found two further county lines linked to the group supplying drugs in Loughborough and Leicester. On 12 December 2024, officers arrested three key suspects in central Leicester and seized phones, drugs worth around £20,000, and nearly £10,000 in cash.  

Court Sentencing Details

  • Obi Oko, 24, was sentenced to seven years and four months for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and possession of criminal property.
  • Zughame Nyaba, 25, was jailed for six years and eight months for the same offences.
  • Keiran Hopper, 37, received two years and four months in prison.
  • Jesin Adutwum, 19, was sentenced to four years and six months, also convicted of possession of a bladed article.
  • Lewis Hayward, 19, was given a suspended sentence of one year and eight months plus 200 hours of unpaid work and possession of a bladed article.
  • Morgan Pilsbury, 20, was previously sentenced to three years and four months for possession with intent to supply drugs.
  • Stephanie Andrews, 41, is awaiting sentencing for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Significance of Local Crime Fight

The convictions highlight the ongoing efforts by Northamptonshire and Leicestershire police forces to dismantle county lines drug networks exploiting multiple towns for Class A drug distribution. The coordinated operation has disrupted the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, dealing a significant blow to organised crime locally.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Sussex Drainage Scam Hits Adur and Worthing Victims Thousands

SCAM ALERT Sussex Drainage Scam Hits Adur and Worthing Victims Thousands

UK News
Two Men Jailed for Stealing 25 Keyless Cars Worth £600K in Hertfordshire

MAJOR HAUL Two Men Jailed for Stealing 25 Keyless Cars Worth £600K in Hertfordshire

UK News
Teens Rescue Two Children From Sea at Ramsgate Harbour

SEA RESCUE Teens Rescue Two Children From Sea at Ramsgate Harbour

UK News
Teen Arrested Over Enfield Stabbing After Early-Morning Fight

KNIFE RESCUE Teen Arrested Over Enfield Stabbing After Early-Morning Fight

UK News
Serious M25 Collision Near Bletchingley Sparks Witness Appeal

AIRLIFTED Serious M25 Collision Near Bletchingley Sparks Witness Appeal

UK News
15-Year-Old Boy Missing After Swimming at Testwood Lakes, Hampshire

MAJOR SEARCH OPERATION 15-Year-Old Boy Missing After Swimming at Testwood Lakes, Hampshire

UK News
Chatham Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Sexual Harm Prevention Order

HIDDEN DEVICES Chatham Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Sexual Harm Prevention Order

UK News
UK Collaboration Makes Major Advancement in Quantum Sensors

UK Collaboration Makes Major Advancement in Quantum Sensors

UK News
Class A Drugs Seized as Woman Arrested in Eastchurch Drug Sting

DRUGS BUST Class A Drugs Seized as Woman Arrested in Eastchurch Drug Sting

UK News
Hampshire Police Took Eight Minutes to Find Stab Wound on Henry Nowak

POLICE DELAYS Hampshire Police Took Eight Minutes to Find Stab Wound on Henry Nowak

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Fire Engine Blaze Closes A350 at Charlton Marshall in Dorset

FIRE ENGINE Fire Engine Blaze Closes A350 at Charlton Marshall in Dorset

UK News
Fire Engine Blaze Closes A350 at Charlton Marshall in Dorset

Fire Engine Blaze Closes A350 at Charlton Marshall in Dorset

UK News
Man, 26, Found Dead at Nine Ladies Stone Circle During Summer Solstice

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Man, 26, Found Dead at Nine Ladies Stone Circle During Summer Solstice

UK News
Man, 26, Found Dead at Nine Ladies Stone Circle During Summer Solstice

Man, 26, Found Dead at Nine Ladies Stone Circle During Summer Solstice

UK News
Norfolk Teen Denies School Stabbing Attempted Murder Charge

SCHOOL STABBING Norfolk Teen Denies School Stabbing Attempted Murder Charge

UK News
Norfolk Teen Denies School Stabbing Attempted Murder Charge

Norfolk Teen Denies School Stabbing Attempted Murder Charge

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Major earthquake strikes off Iwate Prefecture, Japan

QUAKE ALERT Major earthquake strikes off Iwate Prefecture, Japan

Breaking News, UK News
Major earthquake strikes off Iwate Prefecture, Japan

Major earthquake strikes off Iwate Prefecture, Japan

Breaking News, UK News

EARTHQUAKE HORROR Powerful 7.1 Earthquake Strikes Caracas Causing Building Collapse

UK News

Powerful 7.1 Earthquake Strikes Caracas Causing Building Collapse

UK News
Two Rescued at Sea Near Mermaid Beach Folkestone in Major Lifeboat Operation

SEA RESCUE Two Rescued at Sea Near Mermaid Beach Folkestone in Major Lifeboat Operation

UK News
Two Rescued at Sea Near Mermaid Beach Folkestone in Major Lifeboat Operation

Two Rescued at Sea Near Mermaid Beach Folkestone in Major Lifeboat Operation

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Wolverhampton Manslaughter: Koketso Ximba Jailed 20 Years for 2025 Killing

MANSLAUGHTER ATTACK Wolverhampton Manslaughter: Koketso Ximba Jailed 20 Years for 2025 Killing

UK News
Wolverhampton Manslaughter: Koketso Ximba Jailed 20 Years for 2025 Killing

Wolverhampton Manslaughter: Koketso Ximba Jailed 20 Years for 2025 Killing

UK News
Castleford Man Jailed 13 Years for Pontrefact Manslaughter

FATAL ASSAULT Castleford Man Jailed 13 Years for Pontrefact Manslaughter

UK News
Castleford Man Jailed 13 Years for Pontrefact Manslaughter

Castleford Man Jailed 13 Years for Pontrefact Manslaughter

UK News
Islamuddin Talash Convicted of Rape in Leicester’s Abbey Park

SWIFT ACTION Islamuddin Talash Convicted of Rape in Leicester’s Abbey Park

UK News
Islamuddin Talash Convicted of Rape in Leicester’s Abbey Park

Islamuddin Talash Convicted of Rape in Leicester’s Abbey Park

UK News
Watch Live