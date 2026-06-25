Seven Convicted Over Northamptonshire and Leicestershire County Drug Lines

Seven members of a major organised crime group running multiple county lines across Northamptonshire and Leicestershire have been convicted following a lengthy police investigation. Operation Terrain, spanning more than two and a half years, uncovered seven county lines supplying Class A drugs, including crack cocaine and heroin.

Complex Two-Year Investigation

The probe identified county lines operating out of Dudley, Loughborough, and Leicester. Six lines supplied drugs into Northampton, while one operated in Loughborough. The network was led by Obi Oko and Zughame Nyaba, supported by runners, line holders, and drivers across the regions.

Linked Police Operations

Operation Terrain worked alongside Leicestershire Police’s Operation Hush, which found two further county lines linked to the group supplying drugs in Loughborough and Leicester. On 12 December 2024, officers arrested three key suspects in central Leicester and seized phones, drugs worth around £20,000, and nearly £10,000 in cash.

Court Sentencing Details

Obi Oko, 24, was sentenced to seven years and four months for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

Zughame Nyaba, 25, was jailed for six years and eight months for the same offences.

Keiran Hopper, 37, received two years and four months in prison.

Jesin Adutwum, 19, was sentenced to four years and six months, also convicted of possession of a bladed article.

Lewis Hayward, 19, was given a suspended sentence of one year and eight months plus 200 hours of unpaid work and possession of a bladed article.

Morgan Pilsbury, 20, was previously sentenced to three years and four months for possession with intent to supply drugs.

Stephanie Andrews, 41, is awaiting sentencing for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Significance of Local Crime Fight

The convictions highlight the ongoing efforts by Northamptonshire and Leicestershire police forces to dismantle county lines drug networks exploiting multiple towns for Class A drug distribution. The coordinated operation has disrupted the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, dealing a significant blow to organised crime locally.