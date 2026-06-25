Derby Man Jailed 13 Years for Firing Gun in Chaddesden Dispute

A 21-year-old Derby man has been jailed for 13 years after firing a gun at a rival during a dispute on Cowsley Road, Chaddesden. William Lyon used the firearm in an incident on 16 July 2025, which saw two groups clash just before 12:40pm. Police launched an investigation after the shooting, which fortunately did not injure anyone.

Fierce Group Fight

The confrontation began with two groups fighting on Cowsley Road. The altercation ended quickly, with all individuals leaving the scene. However, tensions escalated as several people returned less than an hour later.

Gunshot Fired

During the second encounter, Lyon discharged a firearm targeting a member of the opposing group. The bullet missed its target and instead lodged in the engine of a nearby parked car, avoiding any physical harm.

Police Action And Charges

Police were called to the scene and identified Lyon as the shooter. He was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, affray, and criminal damage.

Court Appearance And Sentence

Lyon, from Cloudberry Close, Derby, admitted the charges at Derby Crown Court on 23 February. On 22 June, he was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment, reflecting the severity of the offence.