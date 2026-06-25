Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SAFEGUARDING FAILURE Blackpool Toddlers Die After Hospital Missed Safeguarding Signs

Blackpool Toddlers Die After Hospital Missed Safeguarding Signs

  Two toddlers in Blackpool died days apart after hospital staff missed critical safeguarding signs, a review reveals. Blackpool Victoria Hospital medics failed to follow safeguarding protocols when two young children were brought to A&E with bruising. These lapses preceded the tragic deaths of two-year-old Damion Russell and 13-month-old Preston Davey in July and August 2023.

Missed Medical Warnings

A safeguarding review found staff ignored an old bruise on Damion Russell’s forehead during a June 29 hospital visit, neglecting to ask how it happened — a clear breach of safeguarding rules. Damion was fatally assaulted by his father, Daniel Hardcastle at their Central Drive home on August 19, before dying in hospital two days later.

Similar Case Days Apart

Just one day before Damion’s hospital visit, 13-month-old Preston Davey was seen three times in the same A&E department with bruising. Preston was later murdered by his adoptive father, Jamie Varley, who received a whole-life sentence. Varley’s partner John McGowan-Fazakerley, was sentenced to 25 years for co-abuse.  

MP Demands Public Inquiry

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb described the missed safeguarding chances in both cases as “deeply concerning” and has called for a public inquiry into Preston’s death. Webb stressed the need to understand if wider systemic failures contributed and how to prevent recurring tragedies.

Family And Hospital Response

Damion’s foster carers recalled him as “a delight” who brightened every room. Blackpool Teaching Hospitals’ Chief Executive Maggie Oldham accepted the review’s findings and confirmed ongoing efforts to improve child safeguarding in A&E. Staff have received extra support to ensure proper examinations, questioning, and escalation of concerns.

Review Highlights Isolation Factor

The review noted Hardcastle, who had prior positive parenting assessments, began withdrawing support after losing contact with his ill mother. His isolation and fear of losing custody were central issues. Despite some practice shortfalls, the review concluded Damion’s death wasn’t due to professional failings.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Castleford Man Jailed 13 Years for Pontrefact Manslaughter

FATAL ASSAULT Castleford Man Jailed 13 Years for Pontrefact Manslaughter

UK News
Islamuddin Talash Convicted of Rape in Leicester’s Abbey Park

SWIFT ACTION Islamuddin Talash Convicted of Rape in Leicester’s Abbey Park

UK News
Stourbridge Man Jailed Eight Years for Teen Robbery and Assault

BRUTAL ATTACK Stourbridge Man Jailed Eight Years for Teen Robbery and Assault

UK News
Cornwall Police Appeal After Lesley Throupe Goes Missing in Looe

FIND HIM Cornwall Police Appeal After Lesley Throupe Goes Missing in Looe

UK News
PC Attacked With Brick in Morecambe Freed Just 16 Days Into Sentence

JUSTICE OUTRAGE PC Attacked With Brick in Morecambe Freed Just 16 Days Into Sentence

UK News
Major earthquake strikes off Iwate Prefecture, Japan

QUAKE ALERT Major earthquake strikes off Iwate Prefecture, Japan

Breaking News, UK News

EARTHQUAKE HORROR Powerful 7.1 Earthquake Strikes Caracas Causing Building Collapse

UK News
Two Rescued at Sea Near Mermaid Beach Folkestone in Major Lifeboat Operation

SEA RESCUE Two Rescued at Sea Near Mermaid Beach Folkestone in Major Lifeboat Operation

UK News
Kemi Badenoch Refuses to Apologise After Heated PMQs Clash Over Labour Leadership

LASHES AND T-SHIRT Kemi Badenoch Refuses to Apologise After Heated PMQs Clash Over Labour Leadership

UK News
6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Northern Venezuela Evening

QUAKE SHOCK 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Northern Venezuela Evening

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Derby Man Jailed 13 Years for Firing Gun in Chaddesden Dispute

GUN SHOOTING Derby Man Jailed 13 Years for Firing Gun in Chaddesden Dispute

UK News
Derby Man Jailed 13 Years for Firing Gun in Chaddesden Dispute

Derby Man Jailed 13 Years for Firing Gun in Chaddesden Dispute

UK News
Three Men Jailed Over Widnes Drugs Operation at Boarding Kennels

HAIR OF THE DOG Three Men Jailed Over Widnes Drugs Operation at Boarding Kennels

UK News
Three Men Jailed Over Widnes Drugs Operation at Boarding Kennels

Three Men Jailed Over Widnes Drugs Operation at Boarding Kennels

UK News
Man Jailed for Crack and Heroin Supply in Slough After CCTV Sting

CCTV STING Man Jailed for Crack and Heroin Supply in Slough After CCTV Sting

UK News
Man Jailed for Crack and Heroin Supply in Slough After CCTV Sting

Man Jailed for Crack and Heroin Supply in Slough After CCTV Sting

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police Appeal After Serious Collision on Hill Top Road Bradford

CRASH PROBE Police Appeal After Serious Collision on Hill Top Road Bradford

UK News
Police Appeal After Serious Collision on Hill Top Road Bradford

Police Appeal After Serious Collision on Hill Top Road Bradford

UK News
Family Shares Impact of Luke Thompson’s Fatal Attack in West Yorkshire

FAMILY HEARTBREAK Family Shares Impact of Luke Thompson’s Fatal Attack in West Yorkshire

UK News
Family Shares Impact of Luke Thompson’s Fatal Attack in West Yorkshire

Family Shares Impact of Luke Thompson’s Fatal Attack in West Yorkshire

UK News
Portsmouth RNLI Rescues Drifting Fishing Boat Near Langstone Harbour

RAPID DEPLOYMENT Portsmouth RNLI Rescues Drifting Fishing Boat Near Langstone Harbour

UK News
Portsmouth RNLI Rescues Drifting Fishing Boat Near Langstone Harbour

Portsmouth RNLI Rescues Drifting Fishing Boat Near Langstone Harbour

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Body Found Near Sticklepath in Taylor Charlton Disappearance Probe

TRAGIC END Body Found Near Sticklepath in Taylor Charlton Disappearance Probe

Breaking News, UK News
Body Found Near Sticklepath in Taylor Charlton Disappearance Probe

Body Found Near Sticklepath in Taylor Charlton Disappearance Probe

Breaking News, UK News
Brit TikToker Brooke George Faces Death Penalty in Dubai for Fatal Stabbing

DEATH TRIAL Brit TikToker Brooke George Faces Death Penalty in Dubai for Fatal Stabbing

UK News
Brit TikToker Brooke George Faces Death Penalty in Dubai for Fatal Stabbing

Brit TikToker Brooke George Faces Death Penalty in Dubai for Fatal Stabbing

UK News
Blackpool Toddlers Die After Hospital Missed Safeguarding Signs

SAFEGUARDING FAILURE Blackpool Toddlers Die After Hospital Missed Safeguarding Signs

UK News
Blackpool Toddlers Die After Hospital Missed Safeguarding Signs

Blackpool Toddlers Die After Hospital Missed Safeguarding Signs

UK News
Watch Live