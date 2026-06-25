Blackpool Toddlers Die After Hospital Missed Safeguarding Signs

Two toddlers in Blackpool died days apart after hospital staff missed critical safeguarding signs, a review reveals. Blackpool Victoria Hospital medics failed to follow safeguarding protocols when two young children were brought to A&E with bruising. These lapses preceded the tragic deaths of two-year-old Damion Russell and 13-month-old Preston Davey in July and August 2023.

Missed Medical Warnings

A safeguarding review found staff ignored an old bruise on Damion Russell’s forehead during a June 29 hospital visit, neglecting to ask how it happened — a clear breach of safeguarding rules. Damion was fatally assaulted by his father, Daniel Hardcastle at their Central Drive home on August 19, before dying in hospital two days later.

Similar Case Days Apart

Just one day before Damion’s hospital visit, 13-month-old Preston Davey was seen three times in the same A&E department with bruising. Preston was later murdered by his adoptive father, Jamie Varley, who received a whole-life sentence. Varley’s partner John McGowan-Fazakerley, was sentenced to 25 years for co-abuse.

MP Demands Public Inquiry

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb described the missed safeguarding chances in both cases as “deeply concerning” and has called for a public inquiry into Preston’s death. Webb stressed the need to understand if wider systemic failures contributed and how to prevent recurring tragedies.

Family And Hospital Response

Damion’s foster carers recalled him as “a delight” who brightened every room. Blackpool Teaching Hospitals’ Chief Executive Maggie Oldham accepted the review’s findings and confirmed ongoing efforts to improve child safeguarding in A&E. Staff have received extra support to ensure proper examinations, questioning, and escalation of concerns.

Review Highlights Isolation Factor

The review noted Hardcastle, who had prior positive parenting assessments, began withdrawing support after losing contact with his ill mother. His isolation and fear of losing custody were central issues. Despite some practice shortfalls, the review concluded Damion’s death wasn’t due to professional failings.