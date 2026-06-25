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RAPID DEPLOYMENT Portsmouth RNLI Rescues Drifting Fishing Boat Near Langstone Harbour

Portsmouth RNLI Rescues Drifting Fishing Boat Near Langstone Harbour

  At 11:23pm on Tuesday 23rd June 2026, Portsmouth RNLI volunteers launched a swift rescue after a 25ft fishing boat lost power and began drifting near the entrance to Langstone Harbour. With one person aboard and no anchor deployed, the vessel posed a significant hazard to nearby shipping and water users.

Rapid Lifeboat Deployment

The RNLI crew launched the Atlantic 85 lifeboat Norma T following initial reports placing the vessel near Portsmouth Harbour, later updated to Langstone Harbour. No other vessels were available to aid the stranded fisherman.

Securing The Drifting Vessel

On reaching the boat, volunteers confirmed it was drifting without an anchor and quickly established a tow. They safely guided the fishing boat to the Ferry Pontoon, the nearest secure location.

Safe Recovery Complete

The lone fisherman was assisted ashore, and the boat was secured safely alongside the pontoon. The RNLI crew returned to station by midnight, ready to respond to further emergencies after refuelling and recovering their lifeboat.

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