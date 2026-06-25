Lee Vernon Prison Attack Over Missing Biscuits in Kent Jail

Lee Vernon, convicted of murdering six-week-old McKenzie Ellis and serving a life sentence with a minimum of 16 years, has been attacked in a Kent prison. The Broadstairs man, jailed in 2019 and due for release no earlier than 2034, suffered serious injuries, including a fractured skull, broken collarbone, and multiple broken ribs, during the assault.

Violent Prison Beating

Vernon was assaulted in his cell by another inmate, who delivered a severe beating. According to sources familiar with the incident, Vernon screamed for guards to intervene as the attack intensified.

Attack Trigger Missing Biscuits

The fight reportedly sparked over a dispute about missing chocolate biscuits, not related to Vernon’s criminal past. Our insider commented, “Gobby Vernon had it coming. He is arrogant and thinks the world owes him something.”

Background Of Crime

Vernon was found guilty of the brutal murder of baby McKenzie Ellis, who suffered catastrophic injuries including a severe brain bleed before being taken off life support at King’s College Hospital in London.