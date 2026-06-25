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SHOOTING PROBE Schoolgirl Shot With BB Gun at Uckfield Bus Station in Sussex

Schoolgirl Shot With BB Gun at Uckfield Bus Station in Sussex

Police in Sussex are appealing for witnesses after a 13-year-old schoolgirl was shot with a BB gun while waiting for a bus at Uckfield bus station. The attack took place just before 3.40pm on Monday, 22 June, leaving the girl with a lump on her head. The incident has raised safety concerns among local residents and parents.

Suspect Description Released

Sussex Police described the suspect as a slim, 18-year-old man, approximately 5ft 7in tall, with facial stubble and short brown hair longer on top. He was reportedly wearing a white T-shirt and possibly football shorts. Officers are keen to trace him as part of their investigation.

Incident Caught On Camera

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the shooting or has captured footage of the event or suspect around the bus station on 22 June to come forward. Several schoolchildren and members of the public were in the area at the time.

Community Safety Concerns

The attack on a young schoolgirl has caused alarm among local residents. Authorities remind the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity near school routes and public transport hubs.

How To Help The Investigation

Anyone with information is asked to call Sussex Police on 101, quoting incident number 1328 of 22/06. The force appeals for prompt tips to assist their ongoing investigation into this reckless act.

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