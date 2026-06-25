Family Shares Impact of Luke Thompson’s Fatal Attack in West Yorkshire

Luke Thompson tragically died following a fatal attack in West Yorkshire, leaving a grieving family behind. His partner was eight months pregnant at the time, and he is survived by three children, including a son born on Christmas Day just weeks after the attack. West Yorkshire Police released footage of the incident as part of ongoing awareness efforts.

Family Speaks Out

Michelle Thompson, Luke’s mother, described the lasting emotional scar on the family. Denise Louise Thompson, his sister, gave permission for West Yorkshire Police to release graphic footage of the attack to show the devastating impact of a single punch.

Warning Against Street Violence

The family hopes the strong video will serve as a warning and deter others from street violence, aiming to prevent other families from experiencing the same heartbreak.

Legacy Of Loss

Luke’s children face life without their father, while his family continues to come to terms with the sudden and violent loss.