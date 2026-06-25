Police Took 8 Minutes To Spot Fatal Stab on Henry Nowak in Hampshire

Newly released police transcripts show officers in Hampshire took eight minutes to realise 18-year-old Henry Nowak had suffered a fatal stab wound after arriving at the scene. Officers immediately handcuffed Henry following a false claim from his attacker, Vickrum Digwa, that the student had racially abused him. Despite Henry repeatedly saying he had been stabbed, crucial time was lost before medics could begin life-saving efforts.

Critical Delay Uncovered

The transcripts reveal that in the first minutes after police arrival, the focus was on controlling Henry under suspicion rather than assessing his injuries. Only after officers noticed he was not breathing did they remove the handcuffs and begin emergency chest compressions. Attempts to save him continued for 51 minutes but were ultimately unsuccessful.

Officers Believed Attackers Claims

Vickrum Digwa falsely told police that Henry had racially abused and physically attacked him. Police initially accepted these claims, which diverted attention from Henry’s deteriorating condition. The victim’s pleas about being stabbed were reportedly ignored during these critical moments.

Coroner Calls For Inquest

Hampshire Coroner Jason Pegg has announced a full inquest with a jury into Henry’s death, scheduled for 20 September 2027, though he hopes this date will be moved forward. He stated, “An issue in this case is whether any act or omission by police officers… caused or contributed to the death.”

Legal Outcome And Aftermath

Vickrum Digwa has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years. Reports indicate he is currently under threat from other inmates. The police handling of the incident has been widely criticised as a serious failure, prompting calls for lessons to be learned to prevent similar tragedies.