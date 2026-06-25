Brit TikToker Brooke George Faces Death Penalty in Dubai for Fatal Stabbing

Brooke George, a 23-year-old British TikTok influencer from Gravesend, Kent, faces the death penalty in Dubai after being charged with the fatal stabbing of 26-year-old Bill Treeby, also from Kent. The pair travelled to Dubai following an online relationship, but George claims she acted in self-defence after being repeatedly attacked by Treeby. She is currently held at Bur Dubai prison awaiting trial.

Fatal Stabbing Charges

George stands accused of fatally stabbing Bill Treeby, a former John Lewis shop assistant. The incident has sparked significant legal attention due to the potential of a death sentence by firing squad if she is convicted under Dubai law.

Self-defence Claim

The influencer maintains that she was assaulted multiple times by Treeby before the stabbing occurred, asserting that her actions were in self-defence. This claim is central to her defence as the case progresses.

Human Rights Appeal

Human rights organisation Detained in Dubai has called on local authorities to treat the case as domestic abuse. They are urging for Brooke George to be released on bail while a full investigation takes place, highlighting concerns over her detention conditions and the severity of the charges.

Dubai Legal Risks

The case underscores the serious legal risks for foreigners travelling to Dubai, where penalties for violent crimes include capital punishment. Authorities are handling the case under strict UAE law, attracting international scrutiny.