Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

DEATH TRIAL Brit TikToker Brooke George Faces Death Penalty in Dubai for Fatal Stabbing

Brit TikToker Brooke George Faces Death Penalty in Dubai for Fatal Stabbing

Brooke George, a 23-year-old British TikTok influencer from Gravesend, Kent, faces the death penalty in Dubai after being charged with the fatal stabbing of 26-year-old Bill Treeby, also from Kent. The pair travelled to Dubai following an online relationship, but George claims she acted in self-defence after being repeatedly attacked by Treeby. She is currently held at Bur Dubai prison awaiting trial.

Fatal Stabbing Charges

George stands accused of fatally stabbing Bill Treeby, a former John Lewis shop assistant. The incident has sparked significant legal attention due to the potential of a death sentence by firing squad if she is convicted under Dubai law.  

Self-defence Claim

The influencer maintains that she was assaulted multiple times by Treeby before the stabbing occurred, asserting that her actions were in self-defence. This claim is central to her defence as the case progresses.

Human Rights Appeal

Human rights organisation Detained in Dubai has called on local authorities to treat the case as domestic abuse. They are urging for Brooke George to be released on bail while a full investigation takes place, highlighting concerns over her detention conditions and the severity of the charges.

Dubai Legal Risks

The case underscores the serious legal risks for foreigners travelling to Dubai, where penalties for violent crimes include capital punishment. Authorities are handling the case under strict UAE law, attracting international scrutiny.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Bishop David Oakley Charged with Historic Rape Allegations in Stafford

MAN OF THE CLOTH Bishop David Oakley Charged with Historic Rape Allegations in Stafford

UK News
Businesses Urged to Boost Cross-Border IoT Tracking Amid Surge in Global Devices

Tracking Pressure Businesses Urged to Boost Cross-Border IoT Tracking Amid Surge in Global Devices

UK News
Fire Engine Blaze Closes A350 at Charlton Marshall in Dorset

FIRE ENGINE Fire Engine Blaze Closes A350 at Charlton Marshall in Dorset

UK News
Man, 26, Found Dead at Nine Ladies Stone Circle During Summer Solstice

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Man, 26, Found Dead at Nine Ladies Stone Circle During Summer Solstice

UK News
Norfolk Teen Denies School Stabbing Attempted Murder Charge

SCHOOL STABBING Norfolk Teen Denies School Stabbing Attempted Murder Charge

UK News
Teenager Louis Dies After Ambush Beating Flimed in Narbonne

BRUTAL ATTACK Teenager Louis Dies After Ambush Beating Flimed in Narbonne

UK News

BUS BLAZE Electric Bus Fire Erupts at Westbourne Park Amid UK Heatwave

UK News
British Airways Pilot Jailed Eight Years for Grooming and Raping 12-Year-Old

CHILD PREDATOR British Airways Pilot Jailed Eight Years for Grooming and Raping 12-Year-Old

UK News
Sussex Drainage Scam Hits Adur and Worthing Victims Thousands

SCAM ALERT Sussex Drainage Scam Hits Adur and Worthing Victims Thousands

UK News
Police Appeal After Fraudster Tricks Hove Shop Staff Into Handing Over Cash

FAKE DELIVERY Police Appeal After Fraudster Tricks Hove Shop Staff Into Handing Over Cash

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Major earthquake strikes off Iwate Prefecture, Japan

QUAKE ALERT Major earthquake strikes off Iwate Prefecture, Japan

Breaking News, UK News
Major earthquake strikes off Iwate Prefecture, Japan

Major earthquake strikes off Iwate Prefecture, Japan

Breaking News, UK News

EARTHQUAKE HORROR Powerful 7.1 Earthquake Strikes Caracas Causing Building Collapse

UK News

Powerful 7.1 Earthquake Strikes Caracas Causing Building Collapse

UK News
Two Rescued at Sea Near Mermaid Beach Folkestone in Major Lifeboat Operation

SEA RESCUE Two Rescued at Sea Near Mermaid Beach Folkestone in Major Lifeboat Operation

UK News
Two Rescued at Sea Near Mermaid Beach Folkestone in Major Lifeboat Operation

Two Rescued at Sea Near Mermaid Beach Folkestone in Major Lifeboat Operation

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Shoreham RNLI Responds to Three Coastal Emergencies in One Evening

LIFEBOAT RESCUE Shoreham RNLI Responds to Three Coastal Emergencies in One Evening

UK News
Shoreham RNLI Responds to Three Coastal Emergencies in One Evening

Shoreham RNLI Responds to Three Coastal Emergencies in One Evening

UK News
Wolverhampton Manslaughter: Koketso Ximba Jailed 20 Years for 2025 Killing

MANSLAUGHTER ATTACK Wolverhampton Manslaughter: Koketso Ximba Jailed 20 Years for 2025 Killing

UK News
Wolverhampton Manslaughter: Koketso Ximba Jailed 20 Years for 2025 Killing

Wolverhampton Manslaughter: Koketso Ximba Jailed 20 Years for 2025 Killing

UK News
Castleford Man Jailed 13 Years for Pontrefact Manslaughter

FATAL ASSAULT Castleford Man Jailed 13 Years for Pontrefact Manslaughter

UK News
Castleford Man Jailed 13 Years for Pontrefact Manslaughter

Castleford Man Jailed 13 Years for Pontrefact Manslaughter

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Tributes Paid to Motorcyclist Killed in Birmingham Collision

MOTORCYCLE TRAGEDY Tributes Paid to Motorcyclist Killed in Birmingham Collision

UK News
Tributes Paid to Motorcyclist Killed in Birmingham Collision

Tributes Paid to Motorcyclist Killed in Birmingham Collision

UK News
Seven Convicted Over Northamptonshire and Leicestershire County Drug Lines

POLICE CRACKDOWN Seven Convicted Over Northamptonshire and Leicestershire County Drug Lines

UK News
Seven Convicted Over Northamptonshire and Leicestershire County Drug Lines

Seven Convicted Over Northamptonshire and Leicestershire County Drug Lines

UK News
Derby Man Jailed 13 Years for Firing Gun in Chaddesden Dispute

GUN SHOOTING Derby Man Jailed 13 Years for Firing Gun in Chaddesden Dispute

UK News
Derby Man Jailed 13 Years for Firing Gun in Chaddesden Dispute

Derby Man Jailed 13 Years for Firing Gun in Chaddesden Dispute

UK News
Watch Live