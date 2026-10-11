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BRING HER HOME Appeal to find missing 17-year-old Anee from Swindon

Appeal to find missing 17-year-old Anee from Swindon

An appeal has been launched to help find a 17-year-old girl reported missing from Swindon.

Anee is described in a social media appeal as wearing a light blue jacket or hoodie and a black dress when she was last seen.

The disappearance has been reported to Wiltshire Police under reference 54260122794.

A family appeal claims Anee was last seen getting into a van with two men.

Anyone who has seen Anee or has information about where she may be should contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting reference 54260122794.

If she is believed to be in immediate danger, police should be contacted on 999. Wiltshire Police advises that missing young people or anyone considered vulnerable to harm should be reported immediately.

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