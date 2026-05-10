Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

Belgian Police Chief Demands Naval Blockade to Stop Migrant Boats to UK

Belgian Police Chief Demands Naval Blockade to Stop Migrant Boats to UK

Belgian Deputy Police Chief Christiaan De Ridder has urged for a naval blockade to prevent small migrant boats leaving Belgium from reaching UK shores amid a recent surge in crossings. Speaking on 9 May 2026, De Ridder warned the vessels must be stopped before entering French waters, as current policies allow boats to be escorted through to the UK despite being illegal crossings organised by criminal gangs.

Calls for a Naval Barrier

De Ridder said: “We have to stop them before they get to the UK. We have to find a way to stop them on the water. If we could put up a naval barrier so they don’t get into French waters, everything would stop.” His comments highlight frustrations over the French approach of escorting migrant boats into British waters rather than intercepting them.

Rising Migrant Numbers

The surge has caused anger in the UK, where millions are paid to France to curb crossings, but migrant numbers continue to climb. Since January, Belgian authorities have arrested over 360 migrants and 40 suspected smugglers, with around 30 small boat attempts recorded this year from West Flanders resorts near the French border.

French Police Limitations

Reports reveal French police often withdraw after vessels leave Belgian jurisdiction. Though some officers recently took direct action by puncturing a dinghy near Calais, they faced complaints to human rights watchdogs, underscoring the limits on French enforcement at sea.

Local And Political Reactions

Local officials offer differing views. Jean Marie Emmery, Mayor of Dunkirk, dismissed Belgium’s approach as ineffective and called instead for legal changes across Britain, Europe, and Belgium to stem the flow. Meanwhile, exclusive images showed migrants boarding boats at Gravelines beach, highlighting the ongoing problem despite increased patrol promises.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Ryan Wellings Jailed for Court Contempt in Lancashire Abuse Case

COURT CONTEMPT Ryan Wellings Jailed for Court Contempt in Lancashire Abuse Case

UK News
PC Will Hunter Attacked With Machete During Gateshead Traffic Stop

BRAVE STAND PC Will Hunter Attacked With Machete During Gateshead Traffic Stop

UK News
Three Men Jailed Over Armed Robbery and Weapons in Small Heath

WEAPONS SEIZURE Three Men Jailed Over Armed Robbery and Weapons in Small Heath

UK News
Iraqi Asylum Seeker Jailed for Sexual Assaults on Three Women in Oxford Nightclub

Iraqi Asylum Seeker Jailed for Sexual Assaults on Three Women in Oxford Nightclub

UK News
Bromley Mum and Boyfriend Jailed for Toddlers Death After Abuse

CHILD ABUSE Bromley Mum and Boyfriend Jailed for Toddlers Death After Abuse

UK News
Suspicious Package Prompts Road Closure at Bromley Police Station

POLICE ALERT Suspicious Package Prompts Road Closure at Bromley Police Station

UK News
Norovirus Outbreak Hits Caribbean Princess Cruise with 115 Sickened

VIRUS OUTBREAK Norovirus Outbreak Hits Caribbean Princess Cruise with 115 Sickened

UK News
Scarborough Home Explosion Triggers Evacuation of Dozens of Properties

BLAST ALERT Scarborough Home Explosion Triggers Evacuation of Dozens of Properties

UK News
Sixth Man Charged in Keighley Murder of Suhail Choudry

MURDER CHARGE Sixth Man Charged in Keighley Murder of Suhail Choudry

UK News
Best Spinmama casino alternatives: top sites Like Spinmama

Best Spinmama casino alternatives: top sites Like Spinmama

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RSPCA Probe After Puppy Found Dead in Droitwich Stream

ANIMAL MYSTERY RSPCA Probe After Puppy Found Dead in Droitwich Stream

UK News
RSPCA Probe After Puppy Found Dead in Droitwich Stream

RSPCA Probe After Puppy Found Dead in Droitwich Stream

UK News
Three Men Jailed for £1.13M Drug and Firearm Seizure in Sheffield

POLICE VICTORY Three Men Jailed for £1.13M Drug and Firearm Seizure in Sheffield

UK News
Three Men Jailed for £1.13M Drug and Firearm Seizure in Sheffield

Three Men Jailed for £1.13M Drug and Firearm Seizure in Sheffield

UK News
Birmingham Man Jailed Six Years for Supporting ISIS Online

TERROR SENTANCE Birmingham Man Jailed Six Years for Supporting ISIS Online

UK News
Birmingham Man Jailed Six Years for Supporting ISIS Online

Birmingham Man Jailed Six Years for Supporting ISIS Online

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Ukrainian Admits £3K Arson of Keir Starmer’s Old Car Under Threat

ARSON TRIO TRIAL Ukrainian Admits £3K Arson of Keir Starmer’s Old Car Under Threat

UK News
Ukrainian Admits £3K Arson of Keir Starmer’s Old Car Under Threat

Ukrainian Admits £3K Arson of Keir Starmer’s Old Car Under Threat

UK News
Hastings Woman Jailed for Drink-Driving and Assaulting Police and Staff

POLICE UNDER ATTACK Hastings Woman Jailed for Drink-Driving and Assaulting Police and Staff

UK News
Hastings Woman Jailed for Drink-Driving and Assaulting Police and Staff

Hastings Woman Jailed for Drink-Driving and Assaulting Police and Staff

UK News
Third British Passenger Feared Infected in MV Hondius Hantavirus Outbreak

VIRCUS SCARE Third British Passenger Feared Infected in MV Hondius Hantavirus Outbreak

UK News
Third British Passenger Feared Infected in MV Hondius Hantavirus Outbreak

Third British Passenger Feared Infected in MV Hondius Hantavirus Outbreak

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Multi-Agency Search Launched for Missing Person in Gosport Waters

MISSING CONCERNS Multi-Agency Search Launched for Missing Person in Gosport Waters

UK News
Multi-Agency Search Launched for Missing Person in Gosport Waters

Multi-Agency Search Launched for Missing Person in Gosport Waters

UK News
Hampshire Police Continue Plant Machinery Checks as Seizures Pass £570k

CRIME CRACKDOWN Hampshire Police Continue Plant Machinery Checks as Seizures Pass £570k

UK News
Hampshire Police Continue Plant Machinery Checks as Seizures Pass £570k

Hampshire Police Continue Plant Machinery Checks as Seizures Pass £570k

UK News
Police Officer Cleared Over Royton Pursuit Death of Woman

IN THE CLEAR Police Officer Cleared Over Royton Pursuit Death of Woman

UK News
Police Officer Cleared Over Royton Pursuit Death of Woman

Police Officer Cleared Over Royton Pursuit Death of Woman

UK News
Watch Live