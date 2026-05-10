Belgian Police Chief Demands Naval Blockade to Stop Migrant Boats to UK

Belgian Deputy Police Chief Christiaan De Ridder has urged for a naval blockade to prevent small migrant boats leaving Belgium from reaching UK shores amid a recent surge in crossings. Speaking on 9 May 2026, De Ridder warned the vessels must be stopped before entering French waters, as current policies allow boats to be escorted through to the UK despite being illegal crossings organised by criminal gangs.

Calls for a Naval Barrier

De Ridder said: “We have to stop them before they get to the UK. We have to find a way to stop them on the water. If we could put up a naval barrier so they don’t get into French waters, everything would stop.” His comments highlight frustrations over the French approach of escorting migrant boats into British waters rather than intercepting them.

Rising Migrant Numbers

The surge has caused anger in the UK, where millions are paid to France to curb crossings, but migrant numbers continue to climb. Since January, Belgian authorities have arrested over 360 migrants and 40 suspected smugglers, with around 30 small boat attempts recorded this year from West Flanders resorts near the French border.

French Police Limitations

Reports reveal French police often withdraw after vessels leave Belgian jurisdiction. Though some officers recently took direct action by puncturing a dinghy near Calais, they faced complaints to human rights watchdogs, underscoring the limits on French enforcement at sea.

Local And Political Reactions

Local officials offer differing views. Jean Marie Emmery, Mayor of Dunkirk, dismissed Belgium’s approach as ineffective and called instead for legal changes across Britain, Europe, and Belgium to stem the flow. Meanwhile, exclusive images showed migrants boarding boats at Gravelines beach, highlighting the ongoing problem despite increased patrol promises.