GONE BUST Beloved UK Holiday Park, Complete with Golf Course and Shops, Goes Bust

A much-loved Suffolk holiday park, famous for its golf course and retail village, has plunged...

Published: 2:58 am February 17, 2026
Updated: 11:59 am February 17, 2026

A much-loved Suffolk holiday park, famous for its golf course and retail village, has plunged into administration, sending shockwaves through the UK holiday scene.

Stonham Barns Hits Financial Trouble

Stonham Barns Holiday Park, nestled in the tranquil Suffolk countryside, has filed for administration as of February 16. The site, a favourite getaway since it opened in 1987, was taken over by its current management in 2001.

This sprawling resort isn’t your typical park. It boasts a nine-hole golf course, a bustling retail village, a museum, and even fishing lakes, making it a top pick for families and holidaymakers alike.

Administrators Pledge Normal Service Amid Sale Talks

FRP Advisory, appointed administrators of the park, confirmed in a statement: “The appointment follows a period of financial pressure on the business.”

They added: “We are focused on continuing to trade the site while seeking a buyer, to secure the park’s future as a going concern. All existing holiday bookings will be honoured, and the site will continue to take new bookings. All facilities will remain operational as normal throughout the administration process.”

David Hudson, joint administrator and partner at FRP Advisory, reassured customers, saying they can book “with confidence” and that “existing holidays are unaffected.” Bidders interested in taking over the park are being welcomed, with the company actively marketing the site for sale.

UK Holiday Parks Face Changes as Competitors Innovate

The news comes as Parkdean Resorts shakes up the market by launching new all-inclusive holiday packages across 42 parks in England, Scotland, and Wales. Prices start as low as £25 per adult and £10 per child per day, including three meals and unlimited soft drinks – even Costa Coffee.

Andy Edge, Parkdean’s chief marketing officer, said: “Families of four can save over £300 by going all-inclusive, making this an extremely cost-effective option for families seeking action-packed breaks in some of the UK’s most scenic and sought-after locations.”

The offerings cover hotspots like Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, Snowdonia, the Lake District, and more, aiming to lure holidaymakers with hassle-free and budget-friendly breaks.

What This Means for Holidaymakers

  • Stonham Barns will honour all current bookings, and new ones are still being accepted.
  • Facilities at the park will remain open and fully operational throughout the administration.
  • The park is now on the market — a buyer could step in soon to keep the beloved resort alive.
  • Meanwhile, savvy travellers might want to explore all-inclusive deals at competitors like Parkdean for budget-friendly breaks.

 

