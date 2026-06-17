Bridgnorth Man Jailed for Online Child Abuse Plot Involving Baby Daughter

Christopher Brownhill, 38, from Bridgnorth, was sentenced to 11 years in prison after West Mercia Police uncovered his disturbing plan to sexually abuse a baby girl. The case was heard at Shrewsbury Crown Court on 12 June following an investigation into online communications between Brownhill and a woman offering her one-year-old daughter for abuse.

Disturbing Online Chats

Brownhill met the woman on a dating site in 2017, where their conversations quickly turned to a shared sexual interest in young children. The woman sent Brownhill non-sexual photos of her baby daughter and agreed to meet, promising to bring the child along. Although the meeting never happened, Brownhill continued to detail his abusive intentions towards the child.

Police Launch Investigation

Following intelligence passed to West Mercia Police, both Brownhill and the woman were arrested two years later and charged with arranging or facilitating child sex offences. Evidence revealed Brownhill had also plotted with another woman to abuse her one-year-old twin nieces.

Sentencing And Orders

At Shrewsbury Crown Court, Brownhill was jailed for 11 years, and the woman received a six-year sentence. Both were placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life and subject to Sexual Harm Prevention Orders. The court confirmed the baby is no longer in contact with her mother.

Police Appeal To Public