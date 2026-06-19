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MARATHON BOOM London Marathon 2027 To Become Two-Day Event With Record 100,000 Runners

London Marathon 2027 To Become Two-Day Event With Record 100,000 Runners

The London Marathon will stretch over two days for the first time ever in 2027, with organisers confirming a record 100,000 runners will take part. This major expansion comes after a staggering 1.33 million people applied for next year’s ballot. The event is set for Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 April across London, marking a significant change to the iconic race.

Record-breaking Expansion

Hugh Brasher, chief executive of London Marathon Events, described the 2027 two-day marathon as a “once-in-a-generation one-time-only reimagining” of the race. Splitting the runners over two days aims to widen participation and boost fundraising. Brasher said the expanded event could raise more than £150 million for charities and generate a £400 million social and economic impact for the UK.

Historic Fundraising Success

The 2023 marathon set new records with 59,830 finishers and raised over £90 million for charity, making it the biggest single-day fundraising event worldwide. With double the runners expected in 2027, organisers predict those totals will soar even higher.

Ballot And Entry Routes

The public ballot, which ran from late April to 1 May 2024, was the main route to secure a place in either of the two race days. Results will be announced early next month. For those who missed out, charity places remain a popular option. Most charities require a minimum sponsorship commitment, often around £2,500. Applications can be made via the official London Marathon website or directly through charities.

Qualifying Entries

Other routes into the marathon include “Good for Age” and championship entries, where runners must meet set qualifying times based on age and gender. Applications for these competitive entry schemes typically open in the summer.

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