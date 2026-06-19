British Teen Drowns At Red-Flagged Beach In Crete Amid Rescue Search

A 17-year-old British tourist tragically drowned at a red-flagged beach in Chania, Crete, despite a major rescue effort by lifeguards, drones, and the Greek Coast Guard. The teen and a friend were swimming in rough waters when both called for help. Lifeguards successfully rescued one boy, but the second was lost before emergency teams could reach him.

Ignored Danger Warnings

Witnesses reported the boys dove into the sea despite clear red flags indicating dangerous conditions. Lifeguards and other beachgoers immediately responded to their cries for help amid choppy waves.

Intense Search Effort

Authorities launched an extensive search, including drone surveillance and Coast Guard vessels combing the waters. The missing teen’s body was found near the Kladisos River mouth, approximately 100 metres from where he disappeared.

Rescue Attempt Fails

Emergency crews attempted resuscitation on the teenager at the scene before transferring him to the hospital by ambulance, but he was pronounced dead.

Warnings On Beach Safety

Local officials warn swimmers to heed red flags marking unsafe waters to prevent such tragedies. This incident underscores the dangers of ignoring beach safety advice, especially at popular tourist destinations.