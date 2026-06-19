Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SOUTHEND PARK 18-Year-Old Girl Dies After Stolen Digger Incident in Southend Park

18-Year-Old Girl Dies After Stolen Digger Incident in Southend Park

An 18-year-old woman has died six days after being hit by a stolen loading vehicle driven by teenagers in Chalkwell Park, Southend-on-Sea. Essex Police were called at 12:30am last Saturday after reports that a group had taken unauthorised control of a small digger. The victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries but has since died. The force continues to support the family while the investigation remains ongoing.

Suspects Arrested And Released

Essex Police have arrested an 18-year-old man from Westcliff and a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Both suspects have been released on bail until September pending further inquiry.

Urgent Witness Appeal

Detectives have urged anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam footage, or other relevant evidence from the early hours of June 13 to come forward. Authorities noted that numerous young people were in the park when the incident occurred. Witnesses with information are asked to quote incident 39 of 13 June when contacting police.

Community Shock And Tragedy

The tragedy has deeply affected the Southend community, especially as Chalkwell Park was the site of another recent fatality last year. In June 2023, seven-year-old Leonna Ruka died when a tree collapsed in the same park, sparking lasting grief among locals and a heartfelt family tribute.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Manhunt for Armed Suspect After Shooting Near England’s World Cup Base

POLICE MANHUNT Manhunt for Armed Suspect After Shooting Near England’s World Cup Base

UK News
Man Jailed For Life After Shooting Cousin At Hammersmith Wake

GUN SENTANCE Man Jailed For Life After Shooting Cousin At Hammersmith Wake

UK News
Two Arrested After Suspected Stolen Cable Found on M4 Vans

CABLE THEFT Two Arrested After Suspected Stolen Cable Found on M4 Vans

UK News
Teenager and Sister Killed in Essex E-Scooter Hit-and-Run

CORONER TEARS Teenager and Sister Killed in Essex E-Scooter Hit-and-Run

UK News
Urgent Search for Missing Maidstone Teen Trae Valentine

FIND HIM Urgent Search for Missing Maidstone Teen Trae Valentine

UK News
How to Choose a Crypto Casino in 2026: A Step-by-Step Checklist

How to Choose a Crypto Casino in 2026: A Step-by-Step Checklist

UK News
Bradford Teenager Palwasha Akbar Drowns in North Yorkshire River

RIVER TRAGEDY Bradford Teenager Palwasha Akbar Drowns in North Yorkshire River

UK News
Three-Year-Old Thrown Into Crocodile Enclosure At Cambridgeshire Zoo

ZOO ATTACK Three-Year-Old Thrown Into Crocodile Enclosure At Cambridgeshire Zoo

UK News

SHOCKING SCENES Mass Brawl Erupts Outside Beckenham Nando’s Late Night

UK News
Three Convicted Over Kyle Bevan Murder at HMP Wakefield

PRISON MURDER Three Convicted Over Kyle Bevan Murder at HMP Wakefield

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Lib Dem MP Cameron Thomas Suspended Amid Gloucestershire Police Probe

POLITICAL SCANDAL Lib Dem MP Cameron Thomas Suspended Amid Gloucestershire Police Probe

UK News
Lib Dem MP Cameron Thomas Suspended Amid Gloucestershire Police Probe

Lib Dem MP Cameron Thomas Suspended Amid Gloucestershire Police Probe

UK News
Muhedur Khan Jailed for Peckham Pub Burglary Stealing £2,290 Goods

PUB BURGLARY Muhedur Khan Jailed for Peckham Pub Burglary Stealing £2,290 Goods

UK News
Muhedur Khan Jailed for Peckham Pub Burglary Stealing £2,290 Goods

Muhedur Khan Jailed for Peckham Pub Burglary Stealing £2,290 Goods

UK News
Grammy-Nominated Producer Tay Keith Found Dead At Nashville Home Aged 29

MUSIC TRAGEDY Grammy-Nominated Producer Tay Keith Found Dead At Nashville Home Aged 29

UK News
Grammy-Nominated Producer Tay Keith Found Dead At Nashville Home Aged 29

Grammy-Nominated Producer Tay Keith Found Dead At Nashville Home Aged 29

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Starmer Confirms He Will Stand in Labour Leadership Contest After Burnham’s Makerfield Win

LABOUR SHOWDOWN Starmer Confirms He Will Stand in Labour Leadership Contest After Burnham’s Makerfield Win

UK News
Starmer Confirms He Will Stand in Labour Leadership Contest After Burnham’s Makerfield Win

Starmer Confirms He Will Stand in Labour Leadership Contest After Burnham’s Makerfield Win

UK News
Uckfield Luxford Field Park Closed After Vandalism Damage

PARK VANDALISM Uckfield Luxford Field Park Closed After Vandalism Damage

UK News
Uckfield Luxford Field Park Closed After Vandalism Damage

Uckfield Luxford Field Park Closed After Vandalism Damage

UK News
Avanti West Coast Train Manager Bob Carpenter Still Welcomes Passengers at 84

RAIL PASSION Avanti West Coast Train Manager Bob Carpenter Still Welcomes Passengers at 84

UK News
Avanti West Coast Train Manager Bob Carpenter Still Welcomes Passengers at 84

Avanti West Coast Train Manager Bob Carpenter Still Welcomes Passengers at 84

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Missing Maidstone Girl Etana Geremew Last Seen Early June Morning

BRING HER HOME Missing Maidstone Girl Etana Geremew Last Seen Early June Morning

UK News
Missing Maidstone Girl Etana Geremew Last Seen Early June Morning

Missing Maidstone Girl Etana Geremew Last Seen Early June Morning

UK News

MASS BRAWL Man Arrested After Large Brawl Outside Nando’s in Beckenham

UK News

Man Arrested After Large Brawl Outside Nando’s in Beckenham

UK News
M25 Kent Collision Causes Severe Delays with Overturned Caravan

TRAFFIC CHAOS M25 Kent Collision Causes Severe Delays with Overturned Caravan

Breaking News, UK News
M25 Kent Collision Causes Severe Delays with Overturned Caravan

M25 Kent Collision Causes Severe Delays with Overturned Caravan

Breaking News, UK News
Watch Live