18-Year-Old Girl Dies After Stolen Digger Incident in Southend Park

An 18-year-old woman has died six days after being hit by a stolen loading vehicle driven by teenagers in Chalkwell Park, Southend-on-Sea. Essex Police were called at 12:30am last Saturday after reports that a group had taken unauthorised control of a small digger. The victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries but has since died. The force continues to support the family while the investigation remains ongoing.

Suspects Arrested And Released

Essex Police have arrested an 18-year-old man from Westcliff and a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Both suspects have been released on bail until September pending further inquiry.

Urgent Witness Appeal

Detectives have urged anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam footage, or other relevant evidence from the early hours of June 13 to come forward. Authorities noted that numerous young people were in the park when the incident occurred. Witnesses with information are asked to quote incident 39 of 13 June when contacting police.

Community Shock And Tragedy

The tragedy has deeply affected the Southend community, especially as Chalkwell Park was the site of another recent fatality last year. In June 2023, seven-year-old Leonna Ruka died when a tree collapsed in the same park, sparking lasting grief among locals and a heartfelt family tribute.