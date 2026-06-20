Three HMP Wakefield Inmates Given Whole-Life Sentences for Murdering Child Killer

Three inmates at HMP Wakefield have been sentenced to whole-life orders for the brutal murder of Kyle Bevan, a convicted child killer. The attack, captured on CCTV, shows the trio entering Bevan’s cell and stabbing him 25 times over 4 minutes and 39 seconds. This violent prison killing has sparked widespread attention due to the severity of the assault and the background of those involved.

Brutal Prison Killing

Kyle Bevan, 33, was serving a life sentence for murdering his partner’s two-year-old daughter in 2020. At the high-security prison, Bevan was a high-risk target given the nature of his conviction. The attack was carried out by Mark Fellows, David Taylor, and Lee Newell, all already serving life sentences for murder.

Convicted Killers Behind Attack

Mark “The Iceman” Fellows , 45, already serving a whole-life term for two gangland kills, received a fresh whole-life sentence for the prison murder.

, 45, already serving a whole-life term for two gangland kills, received a fresh whole-life sentence for the prison murder. Lee Newell , 57, also sentenced to a separate whole-life order, was serving life for a previous murder.

, 57, also sentenced to a separate whole-life order, was serving life for a previous murder. David Taylor, 64, on remand for killing his partner and attempting murder of a police officer, was given a whole-life term.

Staged Scene And Aftermath

Following the stabbing, the men arranged Bevan’s body in his bed, appearing to tuck him in to deceive prison staff that he was asleep. The victim was left to bleed out quietly and was only discovered the next morning. After leaving the cell, the attackers reportedly shook hands, appearing satisfied with the outcome.

Justice Sealed Behind Bars

With whole-life orders, none of the three men will ever be released from prison. While their previous convictions mark them as some of the country’s most dangerous offenders, the killing inside HMP Wakefield highlights ongoing risks within UK prisons for prisoners convicted of particularly abhorrent crimes.