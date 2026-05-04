Bristol Explosion Kills Two as Residents Return Home After Evacuation

Two people died, and three others were injured after a suspicious explosion tore through a home on Sterncourt Road in Frenchay, Bristol, early Sunday morning. Avon and Somerset Police responded at around 6:30am following a domestic incident at the same address. The blast forced local residents to evacuate, but most have now been allowed to return.

Fatal Blast Confirmed

A man and woman were killed in the explosion, with a man, woman and child taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police are treating the incident as suspicious, but the exact cause remains unconfirmed.

Sterncourt Road Appeal

Superintendent Matt Ebbs said officers conducted further inquiries at a property in Speedwell linked to one of the victims. Authorities emphasise the investigation is complex and sensitive, and they are not currently seeking any suspects.

Residents Allowed Back

The police cordon was reduced on Sunday, allowing almost all evacuated residents to return home. Those still unable to re-enter their properties are being supported by Bristol City Council.

Safety Precautions Taken

The house remains sealed off with a white forensic tent and boarded windows. The British Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team performed specialist searches as a precaution. Authorities reported no major damage to neighbouring homes.