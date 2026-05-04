Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

COMPLEX INVESIGATION Bristol Explosion Kills Two as Residents Return Home After Evacuation

Skegness Assault Probe Underway After Woman Attacked in North Parade

Two people died, and three others were injured after a suspicious explosion tore through a home on Sterncourt Road in Frenchay, Bristol, early Sunday morning. Avon and Somerset Police responded at around 6:30am following a domestic incident at the same address. The blast forced local residents to evacuate, but most have now been allowed to return.

Fatal Blast Confirmed

A man and woman were killed in the explosion, with a man, woman and child taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police are treating the incident as suspicious, but the exact cause remains unconfirmed.

Sterncourt Road Appeal

Superintendent Matt Ebbs said officers conducted further inquiries at a property in Speedwell linked to one of the victims. Authorities emphasise the investigation is complex and sensitive, and they are not currently seeking any suspects.

Residents Allowed Back

The police cordon was reduced on Sunday, allowing almost all evacuated residents to return home. Those still unable to re-enter their properties are being supported by Bristol City Council.

Safety Precautions Taken

The house remains sealed off with a white forensic tent and boarded windows. The British Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team performed specialist searches as a precaution. Authorities reported no major damage to neighbouring homes.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Two Dead After Suspicious Explosion at Bristol Home on Sterncourt Road

HANDGRENADE Bristol Sterncourt Road Explosion Kills Two in Suspicious Blast

UK News
Harlow Police Officer Hit by Car in High-Speed Chase – Man Arrested for Attempted Murder and Dangerous Driving

HOLIDAY VIOLENCE Teen Arrested for Double Stabbing at Essex St Osyth Holiday Park

UK News
Teen Brodan Dubickas Dies After Tree Accident in Stafford Park

TRAGIC ACCIDENT Teen Brodan Dubickas Dies After Tree Accident in Stafford Park

UK News
15-Year-Old Charged After Knife Fight Injuries in Southend High Street Brawl

KNIFE BRAWL 15-Year-Old Charged After Knife Fight Injuries in Southend High Street Brawl

UK News
Arson Fire Devastates Large Derelict House in Harlow

POLICE PROBE Arson Fire Devastates Large Derelict House in Harlow

UK News
Teen Removed from Court After Alleged Bomb Hoax at Birmingham Peter Kay Show

COURT DRAMA Teen Removed from Court After Alleged Bomb Hoax at Birmingham Peter Kay Show

UK News
Police Conclude Crewe Property Search in Religious Group Abuse Probe

SEARCH COMPLETED Police Conclude Crewe Property Search in Religious Group Abuse Probe

UK News
Man Dies After Fall From Colmore Row Building in Birmingham

TRAGIC FALL Man Dies After Fall From Colmore Row Building in Birmingham

UK News
Marks & Spencer Launches No-Touch Bra Fitting Service UK-wide

FITTING REVOLUTION Marks & Spencer Launches UK-Wide No-Touch Bra Fitting Service

UK News
Body Found in Cheltenham Search for Missing Man Andrew

TRAGIC NEWS Body Found in Cheltenham Search for Missing Man Andrew

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Skegness Assault Probe Underway After Woman Attacked in North Parade

COMPLEX INVESIGATION Bristol Explosion Kills Two as Residents Return Home After Evacuation

UK News
Skegness Assault Probe Underway After Woman Attacked in North Parade

Bristol Explosion Kills Two as Residents Return Home After Evacuation

UK News
Notorious Southampton Shoplifter Steven Wood Jailed for Assaulting Police Officer and Theft

SWIFT ACTION Blackfield Man Jailed for Assaulting Woman in Holbury

UK News
Notorious Southampton Shoplifter Steven Wood Jailed for Assaulting Police Officer and Theft

Blackfield Man Jailed for Assaulting Woman in Holbury

UK News
Two Arrested in Golders Green Memorial Wall Arson Probe

POLICE ARRESTS Two Arrested in Golders Green Memorial Wall Arson Probe

UK News
Two Arrested in Golders Green Memorial Wall Arson Probe

Two Arrested in Golders Green Memorial Wall Arson Probe

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious road traffic collision in Larkhill in the early hours of this …

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Woman Injured in Nottingham

Breaking News, UK News
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious road traffic collision in Larkhill in the early hours of this …

Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Woman Injured in Nottingham

Breaking News, UK News
Bristol Man Charged with Murder After Birmingham Street Killing

POLICE ACTION Mestafa Salim Charged With Assault After Bolton Incident

UK News
Bristol Man Charged with Murder After Birmingham Street Killing

Mestafa Salim Charged With Assault After Bolton Incident

UK News
Madeleine McCann Investigation Receives Fresh Funding 18 Years After Disappearance

NEVER GIVE UP Vigil Marks 19 Years Since Madeleine McCann Disappearance in Rothley

UK News
Madeleine McCann Investigation Receives Fresh Funding 18 Years After Disappearance

Vigil Marks 19 Years Since Madeleine McCann Disappearance in Rothley

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man Charged with Two Rapes Following Attack in Byron Park Wealdstone

PARK ATTACK Man Charged with Two Rapes After Byron Park Attack Wealdstone

UK News
Man Charged with Two Rapes Following Attack in Byron Park Wealdstone

Man Charged with Two Rapes After Byron Park Attack Wealdstone

UK News
Ex-JPMorgan Banker Faked Dad’s Death to Get Bereavement Leave Amid Lawsuit

BANKER SCANDAL Ex-JPMorgan Banker Faked Dad’s Death to Get Bereavement Leave Amid Lawsuit

UK News
Ex-JPMorgan Banker Faked Dad’s Death to Get Bereavement Leave Amid Lawsuit

Ex-JPMorgan Banker Faked Dad’s Death to Get Bereavement Leave Amid Lawsuit

UK News
Police Appeal After Man Masturbates on London to Horsham Train

TRAIN PERV Police Appeal After Man Masturbates on London to Horsham Train

UK News
Police Appeal After Man Masturbates on London to Horsham Train

Police Appeal After Man Masturbates on London to Horsham Train

UK News
Watch Live