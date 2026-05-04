Police Appeal After Man Masturbates on London to Horsham Train

British Transport Police (BTP) have launched an appeal after a disturbing incident on an evening train between London Victoria and Horsham in West Sussex on 1 April. A woman travelling with her young daughter reported a man masturbating nearby while she was in the train toilet. Officers are seeking public help to identify the suspect, releasing an image believed to be linked to the case.

Incident On West Sussex Train

The incident occurred on the evening train service, when the woman noticed a man appearing asleep close by before realising he was engaged in an indecent act. The woman was travelling with her daughter, heightening the concern.

Police Seek Public Help

BTP have circulated an image of the man, hoping someone may recognise him. Authorities urge witnesses or those with information to come forward to assist their investigation.

How To Report Information

Anyone with information can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 758 of 1 April. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Ongoing Investigation

Police continue to investigate the incident, stressing the importance of public cooperation to identify and locate the man involved and ensure the safety of passengers on the route.