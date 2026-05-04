Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TRAIN PERV Police Appeal After Man Masturbates on London to Horsham Train

Police Appeal After Man Masturbates on London to Horsham Train

British Transport Police (BTP) have launched an appeal after a disturbing incident on an evening train between London Victoria and Horsham in West Sussex on 1 April. A woman travelling with her young daughter reported a man masturbating nearby while she was in the train toilet. Officers are seeking public help to identify the suspect, releasing an image believed to be linked to the case.

Incident On West Sussex Train

The incident occurred on the evening train service, when the woman noticed a man appearing asleep close by before realising he was engaged in an indecent act. The woman was travelling with her daughter, heightening the concern.

Police Seek Public Help

BTP have circulated an image of the man, hoping someone may recognise him. Authorities urge witnesses or those with information to come forward to assist their investigation.

How To Report Information

Anyone with information can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 758 of 1 April. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Ongoing Investigation

Police continue to investigate the incident, stressing the importance of public cooperation to identify and locate the man involved and ensure the safety of passengers on the route.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Teen Brodan Dubickas Dies After Tree Accident in Stafford Park

TRAGIC ACCIDENT Teen Brodan Dubickas Dies After Tree Accident in Stafford Park

UK News
15-Year-Old Charged After Knife Fight Injuries in Southend High Street Brawl

KNIFE BRAWL 15-Year-Old Charged After Knife Fight Injuries in Southend High Street Brawl

UK News
Arson Fire Devastates Large Derelict House in Harlow

POLICE PROBE Arson Fire Devastates Large Derelict House in Harlow

UK News
Teen Removed from Court After Alleged Bomb Hoax at Birmingham Peter Kay Show

COURT DRAMA Teen Removed from Court After Alleged Bomb Hoax at Birmingham Peter Kay Show

UK News
Police Conclude Crewe Property Search in Religious Group Abuse Probe

SEARCH COMPLETED Police Conclude Crewe Property Search in Religious Group Abuse Probe

UK News
Man Dies After Fall From Colmore Row Building in Birmingham

TRAGIC FALL Man Dies After Fall From Colmore Row Building in Birmingham

UK News
Marks & Spencer Launches No-Touch Bra Fitting Service UK-wide

FITTING REVOLUTION Marks & Spencer Launches UK-Wide No-Touch Bra Fitting Service

UK News
Body Found in Cheltenham Search for Missing Man Andrew

TRAGIC NEWS Body Found in Cheltenham Search for Missing Man Andrew

UK News
Ryde Man Jailed Over Coercive Abuse and Strangulation Offences

LIVING IN FEAR Ryde Man Jailed Over Coercive Abuse and Strangulation Offences

UK News
Cameron Black Jailed for Running Peterborough County Lines Drug Operation

DRUGS BUST Cameron Black Jailed for Running Peterborough County Lines Drug Operation

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Two Arrested in Golders Green Memorial Wall Arson Probe

POLICE ARRESTS Two Arrested in Golders Green Memorial Wall Arson Probe

UK News
Two Arrested in Golders Green Memorial Wall Arson Probe

Two Arrested in Golders Green Memorial Wall Arson Probe

UK News

MISSILE ALERT Iran Fires Four Missiles at Dubai Triggering UAE Emergency Alert

Breaking News, UK News

Iran Fires Four Missiles at Dubai Triggering UAE Emergency Alert

Breaking News, UK News
Teenager Who Killed Man in Elgin Freed Just 18 Months After Jail

JUSTICE OUTRAGE Teenager Who Killed Man in Elgin Freed Just 18 Months After Jail

UK News
Teenager Who Killed Man in Elgin Freed Just 18 Months After Jail

Teenager Who Killed Man in Elgin Freed Just 18 Months After Jail

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Bristol Man Charged with Murder After Birmingham Street Killing

POLICE ACTION Mestafa Salim Charged With Assault After Bolton Incident

UK News
Bristol Man Charged with Murder After Birmingham Street Killing

Mestafa Salim Charged With Assault After Bolton Incident

UK News
Madeleine McCann Investigation Receives Fresh Funding 18 Years After Disappearance

NEVER GIVE UP Vigil Marks 19 Years Since Madeleine McCann Disappearance in Rothley

UK News
Madeleine McCann Investigation Receives Fresh Funding 18 Years After Disappearance

Vigil Marks 19 Years Since Madeleine McCann Disappearance in Rothley

UK News
14-Year-Old Girl Dies After Train Track Incident in Shildon County Durham

TRAGIC DEATH 14-Year-Old Girl Dies After Train Track Incident in Shildon County Durha

Breaking News, UK News
14-Year-Old Girl Dies After Train Track Incident in Shildon County Durham

14-Year-Old Girl Dies After Train Track Incident in Shildon County Durha

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man Charged with Two Rapes Following Attack in Byron Park Wealdstone

PARK ATTACK Man Charged with Two Rapes After Byron Park Attack Wealdstone

UK News
Man Charged with Two Rapes Following Attack in Byron Park Wealdstone

Man Charged with Two Rapes After Byron Park Attack Wealdstone

UK News
Ex-JPMorgan Banker Faked Dad’s Death to Get Bereavement Leave Amid Lawsuit

BANKER SCANDAL Ex-JPMorgan Banker Faked Dad’s Death to Get Bereavement Leave Amid Lawsuit

UK News
Ex-JPMorgan Banker Faked Dad’s Death to Get Bereavement Leave Amid Lawsuit

Ex-JPMorgan Banker Faked Dad’s Death to Get Bereavement Leave Amid Lawsuit

UK News
Police Appeal After Man Masturbates on London to Horsham Train

TRAIN PERV Police Appeal After Man Masturbates on London to Horsham Train

UK News
Police Appeal After Man Masturbates on London to Horsham Train

Police Appeal After Man Masturbates on London to Horsham Train

UK News
Watch Live