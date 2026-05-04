Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Woman Injured in Nottingham

A 63-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman in her 50s was found injured at a property on Lichfield Road in Sneinton, Nottingham. Police were called to the scene at around 6:20pm on Saturday following reports of an assault.

Suspects In Custody

Simon Moon, 63, was remanded in custody after appearing at magistrates’ court on Monday. He is set to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 1 June. Meanwhile, a 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm with intent but has been released on conditional bail.

Non-life-threatening Injuries

Officers confirmed the injured woman’s wounds are not believed to be life-threatening at this time, with investigations continuing into the circumstances surrounding the assault.

Meanwhile Attack

Police continue to gather evidence following the incident in Sneinton, urging anyone with information to come forward and assist with the inquiry.