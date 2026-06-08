Brit Missing in Paris After Attending French Music Festival

A British woman from Tonbridge, Kent, Lucy Stemp, has been reported missing in Paris since 30 May after travelling to France for a music festival in Brest. The 27-year-old is described as very vulnerable by her family, who have had no contact with her for over a week. British police, the embassy, and Interpol are cooperating in the search for Lucy, with concerns growing about her safety.

Last Seen In Bercy

Lucy was last known to be in the Bercy neighbourhood of Paris. Her stepfather Sean confirmed she remains missing and is believed to have no means to arrange her return to the UK.

Family Pleads For Help

Her relatives have urged local residents and expats to come forward with any information that could assist in locating Lucy. Time is of the essence as fear grows for her welfare.

Cross-border Search Underway

Authorities including the British Embassy in Paris and Interpol have launched a coordinated search operation. Specialists helping missing Britons emphasised the need for public assistance in the ongoing investigation.

Public Appeal For Information

“If you know Lucy, have spoken to her, seen her, or have any information that could help establish her whereabouts, please come forward as soon as possible,” said Paul Arnott, who supports finding missing British nationals abroad.

The case highlights concerns for Britons travelling overseas without support and underscores the importance of rapid reporting in Missing Person" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">missing person cases.