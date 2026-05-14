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STATION ATTACK British Transport Police Appeal Over Thornaby Station Assault

British Transport Police Appeal Over Thornaby Station Assault

British Transport Police are urgently seeking witnesses after a man assaulted a member of staff at Thornaby railway station on the night of Saturday, 11 April, at 11.20pm. Officers have released an image of a man they believe may hold valuable information related to the attack.

Urgent Witness Appeal

Police are appealing for anyone who recognises the man pictured to come forward and assist with the investigation. They believe the individual may provide critical details about the assault at Thornaby station.

How To Help the Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40. When calling, reference number 886 of 11 April should be quoted to ensure information is directed correctly.

Anonymous Tips Welcome

Those who prefer to remain anonymous can report information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Authorities stress the importance of community support in resolving this assault case.

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