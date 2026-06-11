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BIKE CRACKDOWN Sussex Police Crack Down on Dangerous Nuisance Bikes in Peacehaven

Sussex Police Crack Down on Dangerous Nuisance Bikes in Peacehaven

Sussex Police stepped up patrols in Peacehaven on Tuesday 9 June to tackle dangerous and anti-social behaviour involving motorbikes and electric bikes near Peacehaven Skatepark. Following multiple reports from the community, officers targeted risky riding by young people, putting the public at risk.

High-visibility Patrols

Police and PCSOs increased their presence with high-visibility patrols to directly engage riders using bikes recklessly. This swift action aimed to ease growing local concerns about nuisance bikes along the Sussex coast.

Seizure Of An Illegal Electric Bike

During the operation, officers seized a modified pedal cycle fitted with a throttle and no chain, converting it into an unlawful electric bike being used dangerously in public.

Community Impact Highlighted

Police also communicated with the parents of riders involved, emphasising the wider community disruption caused by such behaviour.

Ongoing Commitment By Sussex Police

A Sussex Police spokesperson confirmed this operation reflects a committed, ongoing effort to reduce nuisance bike activity and respond quickly to public safety concerns along the coastline.

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