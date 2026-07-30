Dating App Rapist Jailed for 20 Years After Targeting Three Women Across Two Counties

A serial rapist who used dating apps to target women before sexually assaulting them has been jailed for 20 years after being convicted of raping three victims in a disturbing pattern of predatory offending. Muhammad Ans, 29, formerly of Tavistock, was sentenced at Plymouth Crown Court on Thursday 30 July after being found guilty of four counts of rape following a 14-day trial. The court heard Ans met all three women through dating apps between 2023 and 2025, before subjecting them to sexual violence despite each making it clear they did not consent. In addition to his 20-year custodial sentence, Ans will serve a further three years on extended licence and has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Predatory Pattern of Abuse

Prosecutors told the court Ans deliberately targeted women looking for genuine relationships through dating platforms including Bumble, Badoo and Tinder. His first victim met him through Bumble in late 2023 before travelling to his accommodation in Coventry, where he raped her after they had shared a meal. The court heard he raped the same woman again during further encounters in early 2024. Months later, Ans contacted her again, apologising for what he had done and offering to take her shopping and out for meals. She refused.

“I Couldn’t Stop Myself”

Just over a week later, Ans met a second woman through Badoo after moving to Tavistock. After collecting her in his car and inviting her back to his flat for drinks, the woman made it clear she did not want sex. Despite her repeated refusals, Ans raped her. Messages shown to the jury revealed the victim confronted him afterwards. In response, Ans apologised and admitted:

“I couldn’t stop myself.”

He again attempted to persuade the victim to meet him, offering shopping trips and days out, but she instead reported the rape to police.

Arrested After Fleeing

Detective Constable Craig Ferguson launched an investigation, identifying Ans and tracing his vehicle. A wanted appeal was issued after Ans fled Tavistock. He was eventually arrested in Leeds, where he denied the allegations, claiming all sexual activity had been consensual despite the incriminating messages recovered by investigators. His mobile phone was seized and subjected to forensic examination. While analysing the device, detectives uncovered conversations with another woman who had also accused Ans of rape.

Third Victim Comes Forward

A third victim was later identified after police reviewed evidence recovered from Ans’ phone. She told officers she had met him through Tinder before returning to her address after drinks, where he raped her. Ans was further arrested, charged and remanded in custody. The prosecution successfully joined all three cases for trial.

Powerful Victim Statements

The sentencing hearing heard emotional victim impact statements from all three women. One survivor described the devastating effect of the attacks, saying:

“After the violent event occurred, it felt like I had to burn everything that made up the woman I was.

“I truly believe that he is a dangerous and predatory man. No sentence can undo the damage he has caused.”

Another victim told the court:

“I had told him ‘no’. I had pushed his hands away and pulled my leggings back up. My words meant nothing to him.

“People think that a rapist is someone hiding down an alley, or in a bush with a knife, that will drag you away and force themselves on you… but Ans made me realise that a rapist can be charismatic, educated and can arrive with a smile.

“Regardless of how he portrayed himself to me and others, he is nothing but a rapist monster.”

A third woman described suffering nightmares, panic attacks and an inability to trust others following the assault.

Judge Condemns “Single-Minded Pursuit”

Sentencing Ans, Judge Matthew Turner KC said all three victims had been vulnerable when they met him. He told the defendant he had preyed on women who initially found him charming before exploiting that trust to satisfy his own sexual desires. The judge described Ans’ refusal to accept responsibility as:

“Deeply troubling.”

He added there was a complete disconnect between Ans’ view of his behaviour and his “single-minded pursuit of your own sexual gratification.”

Detective Praises Victims’ Courage

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Craig Ferguson said:

“Ans is a sexual predator who targeted these women on dating sites with the sole purpose of meeting up with them for sex.

“These women were looking for meaningful relationships, and they made that clear to Ans.

“Despite this, he created situations where they were alone with him before raping them.

“Their clear boundaries and lack of consent did not matter to him.”

He paid tribute to the bravery of all three victims, saying their courage throughout the investigation and trial had been instrumental in securing the convictions. Police have urged anyone affected by sexual violence to report offences, stressing that specialist support is available throughout the criminal justice process.