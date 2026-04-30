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CELEBRITY FEUD David Haye Slams Adam Thomas Over I’m A Celebrity Podcast Tears

David Haye Slams Adam Thomas Over I’m A Celeb Podcast Tears

David Haye has hit back at Emmerdale star Adam Thomas after the actor broke down in tears on a podcast with his brothers Ryan and Scott, following his 2023 I’m A Celebrity win. Thomas spoke about feeling “dead inside and numb,” blaming Haye’s treatment during the reality show for lasting emotional distress. Haye responded on Instagram, accusing Thomas of playing the victim and dismissing his emotional reactions.

Haye Mocks Thomas Complaints

Posting on Instagram, David Haye revealed he listened to the podcast at double speed because he found it “waffle.” He criticised Thomas and his brothers for “b***hing and whining and moaning” and claimed Thomas was unused to “proper guys” exchanging banter and building mental toughness.

Just Schoolyard Banter

The former heavyweight champion described his behaviour on camp as a “light sprinkling of primary school banter” and insisted he was “so gentle” with Thomas. He suggested the backlash reflects a cultural shift where vulnerability and softness are rewarded over resilience.

Haye Slams Modern Softness

Haye also criticised modern attitudes, saying: “Everyone’s so damn soft, it makes me sick…. You’re nearly 40 years old and you’re moaning that you’ve won a TV competition.” He sarcastically referenced Thomas’s £100,000 prize and media offers, dismissing the complaints as weak and unjustified.

More Revelations On The Way

Haye hinted at further revelations to “contradict this story,” warning: “Slowly, slowly, catchy monkey,” signalling more drama to come. His comments suggest the feud is far from over.

Public Divided Over Feud

Haye’s reputation suffered after an Instagram poll showed 84% perceived him as a bully on the show, a result that frustrated him. Meanwhile, many viewers sympathised with Adam Thomas, condemning the boxer’s remarks as harsh. The ongoing dispute continues to spark heated debate on social media.

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