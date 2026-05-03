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POLICE RAID Ten Arrested in Crewe Over Serious Abuse Claims Linked to Religious Group

Ten Arrested in Crewe Over Serious Abuse Claims Linked to Religious Group

Cheshire Police launched a major investigation into alleged serious sexual offences, forced marriage, and modern slavery involving the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light in Crewe. The offences, reported in March 2026, relate to incidents that took place in 2023 and involve one female victim who was a member of the group at the time.

Warrants Executed In Crewe

On Wednesday, 29 April, police executed three warrants, including at Webb House, where raids led to the arrest of seven men and three women. All ten suspects have since been released under strict bail conditions that bar them from returning to the property while investigations continue.

Searches Conclude At Webb House

Following the arrests, officers conducted thorough evidential searches at Webb House, concluding on Sunday, 3 May. The property has now been handed back to its residents. Despite this, a uniformed police presence remains in the area to offer reassurance to the local community.

Police Reassure Local Residents

Chief Superintendent Gareth Wrigley said: “I would like to thank local residents for their ongoing support and patience following Wednesday’s warrants, which caused some disruption. None of the suspects will be returning to Webb House and we will keep a visible police presence to maintain reassurance.”

Focus On Allegations, Not Religion

Police emphasised that the investigation is solely about the reported serious offences and not the religion itself. The focus remains on uncovering the truth behind the allegations made in relation to the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light.

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