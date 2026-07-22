“Devastated Beyond Words”: Heartbreaking Tribute to Teenager Kayden After Fatal Stabbing

The family of murdered teenager Kayden have spoken of their unimaginable grief, telling a court they have been left “devastated beyond words” by his death. In a moving victim impact statement read aloud during sentencing, Kayden’s loved ones described him as a loving, vibrant teenager whose future was cruelly taken away in a senseless act of violence. The statement laid bare the profound impact his death has had on those closest to him, saying the family’s lives had been changed forever.

“A pointless and unnecessary act of violence”

Paying tribute to Kayden, his family said he had been full of life, bringing joy to everyone who knew him. They described his killing as a “pointless and unnecessary” act of violence that had robbed them of a cherished son, relative and friend. The statement highlighted the lasting pain his death has caused, with family members saying no punishment could ever undo the loss they now live with every day.

“No sentence will ever bring Kayden back”

Addressing the court, the family said:

“We are devastated beyond words.”

They added:

“No sentence will ever bring Kayden back, but we hope today marks the beginning of justice for him.”

The emotional statement was heard as those responsible for Kayden’s death were sentenced, bringing the criminal proceedings to a close but leaving a family facing a lifetime without the teenager they loved. Kayden’s family said they hoped he would be remembered not for the way he died, but for the kind, caring and vibrant young man he was.